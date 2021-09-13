Yes, these are real — and they’re available to preorder now!

Nissin’s Cup Noodle is turning 50 this month, and to celebrate, we, the instant-ramen-loving public, are being showered with gifts. Just when we thought the brand couldn’t outdo themselves after giving us a special range of Umaibo snacks and fancy hotel meals, they made a brand new anniversary announcement today, unveiling the release of…Cup Noodle Soda.

That’s right, folks – Cup Noodle Soda is now a thing, and there are four different flavours to choose from: Cup Noodle Soda; Cup Noodle Seafood Soda; Cup Noodle Curry Soda; Cup Noodle Chili Tomato Soda.

As the names suggest, each flavour reproduces the flavour of its corresponding Cup Noodle, only in carbonated drink form. The Cup Noodle Soda is said to be a ginger ale-style soda that contains the aroma of salty sauce and pepper, while the Cup Noodle Seafood Soda uses a cream soda-style base with a “hidden” hint of seafood. The Cup Noodle Curry Soda is a cola-style soda finished with curry spices, and the Cup Noodle Chili Tomato Soda is a tomato-style soda with a refreshing tingle that gently stimulates the taste buds.

▼ Each soda comes with a different hue.

Nissin knows their Cup Noodle customers are a fun-loving lot who are always keen to join them on zany culinary adventures, and they don’t shy away from this one being a particularly surprising challenge, saying: “Whether it’s delicious or not is up to you!”

Judging by the overwhelmingly positive response to the news online, people everywhere are more than happy to find out whether these drinks are delicious or not, and there are a number of ways you can get your hands on them.

They can be purchased online from the Nissin store as part of the Cup Noodle 50th Anniversary Complete Set, which contains all four sodas, all eight Cup Noodle Umaibo snacks, and eight Cup Noodles (in eight standard flavours), for 2,998 yen (US$27.23).

▼ Pre-sale orders at Nissin will be accepted from 13-17 September, after which regular sales will become available, if the limited stock of 15,000 sets don’t sell out.

If you’re unable to purchase from Nissin, you can pick up a set of four sodas and nine Cup Noodles from 17 September from the following online retail sites: Amazon; au PAY Market; Rakuten; Lohaco; Yodobashi.

Sales prices, start times and delivery dates vary for online retailers other than Nissin, so be sure to check the details on each site to ensure you don’t miss out.

It’s an unprecedented way to enjoy Cup Noodle and celebrate the brand’s half-century anniversary, and we definitely can’t wait to try the new fizzy drinkable ramen — especially with the new Cup Noodle Super Combined series!

