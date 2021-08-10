Studio Ghibli specialty store cautions against excessive stretching, though.

“Mugyutto” is one of those Japanese words that’s both fun to say and useful to know. If you were going to translate it into English, “squeeze” or “squeezy” would probably be the closest equivalents, but mugyutto implies a consistency that’s firm enough to hold up to an enthusiastically strong squeeze, yet without any sort of rigid hardness at the outer surface,

It’s a tricky concept to put into words, so really the best thing to do is to feel it for yourself, and here to provide that opportunity is Spirited Away’s No-Face.

The latest form of the ill-mannered bathhouse customer from the Studio Ghibli classic is the Mugyutto No-Face, a 13-centimeter (5.1-inch) figure from Studio Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku. Made of polyurethane foam (which the company notes is unscented), this No-Face figure is sized to fit comfortably yet securely in the palm of your hand. And what are you supposed to do once you’ve got him there? Mugyutto, naturally.

Donguri Kyowakoku describes the Mugyutto No-Face as “incredibly pleasant to squeeze” and says “you won’t be able to stop squeezing this emotionally soothing item.” The designers are also proud of its smooth, cylindrical form, saying that the lack of bumps or corners makes it resistant to tearing, although they caution users that excessive stretching can still cause rips, so you’ll want to use at least a modicum of gentleness in handling the spooky cylindrical Spirited Away star.

The squeezing and bending will, of course, temporarily distort No-Face’s facial features, which Donguri Kyowakoku says allows you to create various scenes from the anime movie. That sounds like something easier said than done, but the Mugyutto No-Face does come packaged in a pouch that makes it look like he’s standing on the bridge leading between the spirit and human worlds.

If just looking at this No-Face has you filled with an irrepressible urge to mugyutto it all day long, it can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here, priced at 1,210 yen (US$11).

Source: PR Times, Donguri Kyowakooku via Comic Natalie

Images: Donguri Kyowakoku

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!