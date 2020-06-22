Totoro and No-Face want to keep you company and keep you cool this summer.

While you can’t become a Ghibli fan if you’re completely averse to sitting on your couch or in a theater for a few hours to watch one of their anime masterpieces, a pretty common theme in the studio’s works is that there’s a big, beautiful world out there to explore, especially in natural environments. So one could argue that Ghibli fans are more likely than other otaku to be venturing outside their homes, and thus into hot and humid weather, over the next couple months.

However, if Totoro and his colleagues are going to encourage you to get out of the house, they’re also going to help try to keep your comfortable when you do, as Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku has unveiled a beautiful line of new fans featuring the iconic characters.

Obviously Totoro himself is front and center, with not one but two summery designs. Above, the Dancing Firework pattern has the forest spirit soaring amongst the colorful fireworks that light up the skies of Japan during the summer (well, most summers), while the second fan, called Wasabi, has him roaring at some examples of Japan’s spiciest condiment (perhaps after taking too big a bite of some).

While the patterns on the cloth are what first draws the eye, there are other details to be found, such as the charms hanging from their base and cutout Totoro silhouettes in the bamboo frame.

Switching from Ghibli’s best-loved film to its most highly-honored one, Spirited Away’s No-Face takes a trip to the sea to frolic in the cooling waves in this fan, with a few of his co-stars en route to join him.

In addition to these folding fans (which are called sensu in Japanese), Totoro and No-Face also show up on traditional uchiwa straight fans.

Not only do these give you twice the artwork (since they have different illustrations on their backsides), they’re also extremely budget-friendly, costing just 500 yen (US$4.70) compared to 2,980 yen for the folding fans.

And if you’d like even more traditional Japanese accessories when stepping out, there’s also a pair of kinchaku, the cloth purses often paired with summer kimono, featuring fireworks Totoro and black cat Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service, priced at 1,800 yen each.

▼ The Jiji pattern is also offered on a folding fan.

The entire lineup is offered at Donguri Kyowakoku branches as well as the chain’s online shop here. And if you’re looking for some casual clothes for your summertime excursions, Ghibli has you covered on that front too.

