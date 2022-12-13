Give your home that antique feel with these beautiful home items.

Whisper of the Heart, while perhaps not as famous as the Academy Award winner Spirited Away or the critically acclaimed Princess Mononoke, is still widely regarded as one of Studio Ghibli’s best anime movies. The 1995 film, which follows the story of book-worm Shizuku as she tries to track down the young man who shares her library history, features an antique shop full of eccentric curiosities that left a strong impression in many fans’ minds.

That antique shop is the inspiration for a new collection of goods now available at Ghibli specialty store chain Donguri Kyowakoku. There are several new items that fans are sure to love, starting with two mugs with a Christmas-y feel (2,420 yen [US$17.75] each).

They depict the story of Shizuki and Seiji, including their meeting and their growth together, surrounded by images of items in the antique shop and other motifs from the film.

There are also two porcelain coasters designed to look like stained glass (990 yen each). Their colorful designs depict either a portrait of Baron and Luisa, a pair of statues that appear in the beloved antique shop, or the dwarf king and elf princess, whose story is told within the film.

A collection of figures of curiosities found in the antique shop are also available. They sell for 1,320 yen each, but the packaging doesn’t indicate what’s inside, so which item you will get is a surprise! There are eight figures altogether, including one mystery figure which hasn’t been revealed.

If you don’t want to take the chance on getting your favorite, however, you can buy the box set, which contains all eight for 10,560 yen.

And if you’re one of the first ones to get one, you’ll get a free special collectible figurine of Shiro Nishi, owner of the antique store, sitting in a rocking chair, pipe in hand. These are only available in limited quantities, so you’ll want to buy your box set sooner rather than later.

These items are now available at all Donguri Kyowakoku stores across the country as well as through their online shop. Through both methods, you can also buy newly re-released, best-selling Whisper of the Heart-themed items such as this gorgeous table clock, which was featured in the movie as an old clock under repair. It sells for 20,000 yen.

Also available is a luxurious statue of Baron, the suited cat whose statue Shiro picked up while studying abroad in Germany.

Its eyes are made of green tiger eye stones, which are said to have energizing properties that help with concentration, decisiveness, and motivation. It would make a fabulous gift for a Whisper of the Heart fan, especially one who is about to embark on a new endeavor. It sells for 19,000 yen.

Lastly, two wristwatches, produced by Seiko as part of the Alba line and featuring Whisper of the Heart motifs, have been redesigned and are now available for presale for 17,600 yen. Both have faces featuring the dwarf king and elf princess gazing at each other from afar, a nod to their inability to meet except at 12 o’clock.

But though they have the same face, each watch has a different style. One has a gold rim with a rich brown strap and the other a pink gold rim with an ivory strap. Either one is beautiful and stylish; which one you choose is just a matter of preference!

Both watches come in a special box that looks like a storybook, which you might even want to put on display on its own.

Presales for the watches are available both in-store and online and will stay open until January 31. A limited amount of preordered watches will be delivered in February, while the rest will arrive in June, so make sure to order quickly if you want one sooner rather than later!

All of these items have a beautiful aesthetic fitting the film and the antique store depicted in it. If you’re a fan of the film, you’ll definitely appreciate them. And if you haven’t seen the film, what are you waiting for? You’ll definitely want to see it before you skip to the live-action sequel!

Related: Donguri Kyowakoku online store

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!