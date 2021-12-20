Anime versions of Anne of Green Gables, Dog of Flanders, and more inspire stylish and adorable designs.

Usually when Japanese lifestyle brand Felissimo comes up with a new idea that catches our eye, it’s from their Neko-bu, or “Cat Division,” which specializes in apparel and knickknacks of a feline persuasion. Recently, though, Felissimo has unveiled a new line of items with anime appeal, and not from some flash-in-the-pan, otaku-only series.

No, Felissimo’s latest collaboration is with the granddaddy of venerated anime franchises, World Masterpiece Theater.

Debuting all the way back in 1969, World Masterpiece Theater, as its name implies, adapted dozens of international children’s literature classics into anime TV series format. Produced by animation studio Nippon Animation, several of the series benefited from the creative contributions of directors and eventual Studio Ghibli co-founders Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, and World Masterpiece Theater’s anime, such as Anne of Green Gables, A Dog of Flanders, and Rascal the Racoon remain among the beloved and widely recognized among mainstream audiences in Japan.

Speaking of Anne, Flanders, and Rascal, those are the three series represented in Felissimo’s collection of scene scarves.

Anne, as well as her friend Dianna, also show up in Felissimo’s Heroine Cameo Clip Broaches, along with Sarah of Princess Sarah, World Masterpiece Theater’s adaptation of 1905 children’s novel A Little Princess.

But perhaps the biggest treats for fans of the classic anime are a complete recreation of the dress that Sarah wears while attending boarding school…

…and a warm cape modeled after the coat the character wears on excursions outside the school.

Also part of the lineup are a Rascal tote bag…

…dress-style hand towels based on the attire worn by Anne at various stages of her story…

…and a key clip in the shape of the crest of the Martini family from Romeo’s Blue Skies, based on the Swiss novel Die schwarzen Brüder/The Black Brothers.

Prices range from 1,900 yen (US$16.50) for the broaches and scarves up to 6,900 for the Princess Sarah dress. As is often the case with Felissimo, for the items with multiple designs, the design you receive is random, with a different design being sent to you the following month if you choose to order another. A portion of all proceeds will go to Felissimo’s World Village international humanitarian aid charity, and orders can be placed via Felissimo’s World Masterpiece Theater line website here.

