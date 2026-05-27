Watch the competition or sample multiple burgers in the sales area during this weekend celebration of gourmet burgers from around the world.

Although burgers are often associated with the U.S., we’ve got beef with anyone who says that a quality burger can’t be found in Japan. In fact, finding one is about to get even easier with the return of the prestigious Japan Burger Championship next month in its fifth edition. The event has attracted a total of 170,000 attendees over the past four years and promises to be a bun-believable showdown once again.

From June 12 through 14 at Yokohama’s landmark Akarenga Soko–otherwise known as the Red Brick Warehouse–visitors can enjoy a variety of festivities related to gourmet burger appreciation, which includes watching the competition, sampling a variety of burgers, and voting on which burger should be crowned the inaugural winner of the new Sales Division Award for the best gourmet burger being sold in the sales area. Entrance to the event is free, though individual food and drink purchases are not.

For the competition portion of the event, 12 competitors from around Japan who have already passed an initial screening round will take part in the semifinals on June 12 and 13, after which the top six will proceed to the finals on June 14. This year’s theme for the finals is “Energy Burger,” and competitors will be expected to concoct a gourmet burger that can be eaten for stamina in the hot summer. The overall winner of the competition earns the honor of becoming the Japanese representative to compete in the Hamburger Category for the World Food Championships to be held in the U.S. in October.

▼ Flow of the competition

At the same time as the competition, 27 gourmet burger shops will be in full operation in the sales area for visitors to conduct their own taste tests. The representatives include a mix of international gourmet burger chefs, past competition winners, famous steakhouses, and Japanese chefs making use of local and regional ingredients from their areas of origin. Some will even offer burgers crafted exclusively for this event.

While we’ve never encountered a burger that we couldn’t topple, we also understand that visitors will likely want to sample as many burgers as possible. Thankfully, the event has designed a system for visitors to request cutting a full burger into either halves or quarters or a half-burger into halves for a small additional fee. This makes for the perfect solution to share with family and friends so everyone doesn’t fill up on one shop’s burger alone. Anyone who is really up for the full undertaking, however, can participate in a social media challenge by taking a photo of a burger (full or half-sized OK) from every single shop and posting it on social media with a special hashtag. Anyone who clears this test will receive a limited prize–and as a bonus, the profound respect of the SoraNews24 writing team.

▼ A variety of ways to share burgers for a small additional fee (an extra 200 yen for a full burger cut into quarters, or 100 yen for the other options)

For a sneak peek of what you may want to taste test, pictured below are two previous Japan Burger Championship winners that will be selling their culinary crafts in the sales area. The 2024 champion, Harry’s Junction from Miyagi Prefecture, has a burger that combines the local zunda (sweetened, mashed edamame) specialty with sour cream (it’s also one of the 12 semifinalists competing in this year’s championship!). Meanwhile, the 2025 champion Brisk Stand from Hyogo Prefecture is offering a double cheeseburger with alternating layers of cheddar cheese and onions.

▼ Burgers from Harry’s Junction (top) and Brisk Stand (bottom)

A handful of gourmet burger shops from abroad will also be on site, including:

● One More The Burger House Dubai (UAE): Making its Japanese debut, the shop that previously won first place in the World Food Championships offers a burger featuring Japanese-style milk buns infused with truffle fragrance and wild arugula.

● Melting Soul (South Korea): This shop won the 2023 Korean Championship with its two smash patties, thick cheese, and bacon skirt gourmet burger.

● Zesty Saloon (South Korea): This shop won the 2026 Korean Championship with its smash patty, double cheese, and bacon skirt gourmet burger.

▼ Burgers from One More The Burger House Dubai (top), Melting Soul (middle), and Zesty Saloon (bottom)

For anyone who reaches their burger limit (if such a state of satiation is even possible), the event will also have plenty of fries, sweets, and drinks for you to order while you give your stomach a burger break.

Finally, food isn’t the only thing on the menu as several forms of entertainment will also be available to enjoy. For instance, Yokohama-based rock band Aonowa will hold a live performance on June 13 at 10:30 am at the venue.

▼ Aonowa

Other family-friendly activities will be the chance to see the elite, all-female White Angels police motorcycle unit and a performance by the 35-member Kanagawa Prefectural Police Band.

This isn’t the first time that the Akarenga Red Brick Warehouse has hosted a large-scale gastronomic event, and we certainly hope that it won’t be the last. We’re certain that the Japan Burger Championship 2026 is going to be well done, too.

Event information

Japan Burger Championship 2026 / グルメバーガー日本一決定戦

Address: Kanagawa-ken, Yokohama-shi, Naka-ku, Shinko 1-1-1, Red Brick Warehouse (Event Plaza A/B)

神奈川県横浜市中区新港 1-1-1 横浜赤レンガ倉庫（イベント広場A/B）

Duration: June 12-14, 2026

● Friday, June 12: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (food last orders at 8 p.m., drink last orders at 8:30 p.m.)

● Saturday, June 13: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (food last orders at 8 p.m., drink last orders at 8:30 p.m.)

● Sunday, June 14: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (food last orders at 7 p.m., drink last orders at 7:30 p.m.)

Website

Source, images: PR Times

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