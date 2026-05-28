New fusion food looks set to become a hit on social media.

If you’re in Japan and find yourself in the mood for pizza, but with a hankering for sushi as well, there’s a new restaurant in Osaka ready to satisfy both those needs, all in one easy-to-eat slice.

Called Sushi Pizza, this new fusion food is the brainchild of Kaisen Monogatari, a sushi and izakaya restaurant in the city’s lively Dotonbori district. Osaka, and this district in particular, is bursting at the seams with so many places to eat that the word “kuidaore” or “eat yourself into ruin” is often used to describe it.

Released on 1 May, the Sushi Pizza features a crispy crust made from lightly fried seaweed and sushi rice, with a variety of seafood toppings to choose from.

Prices start at 1,078 yen (US$6.77) for the “Seafood Salad” or the “Oil Sardine” slice with sardines, olives, and tomatoes, and rise to 1,408 yen for the “Eel Butter” with eel, butter and egg and the “Chunky Seafood” containing shrimp, mussels, and squid tentacles.

The pizza is strong on visuals, making it perfect for attracting attention on social media, and the flavour is said to be equally impressive, with generous chunks of seafood and cheese delivering exciting contrasts in taste and texture.

Izakaya are often referred to as “Japanese taverns” in English, due to the fact that they serve up alcohol with a wide variety of small dishes designed to pair well with drinks. With Kaisen Monogatari specialising in seafood – the name literally translates as “seafood tale” – the sushi pizza is a novel way to showcase its expertise in the field, or should we say “waters”, while acting as an entry point for diving into more of its alluring offerings.

A slice of Sushi Pizza is a fun way to feast on seafood in the heart of Osaka, and it has all the ingredients to become a kaisen monogatari of your very own for you to recount to friends and family back home.

Restaurant information

Kaisen Monogatari Midosuji Store / 海鮮物語 御堂筋店

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Chuo-ku, Dotonbori, 1-10-7 Bonchi Building 4F

大阪府大阪市中央区道頓堀1-10-7 ぼんちビル 4F

Open 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

Website

Source, images: Press release

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