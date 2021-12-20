With 24 designs to pick from, including all the Eeveelutions, there’s no better time to grab some new glasses!

The original two Pokémon games for the Game Boy from 1996 weren’t just massively fun and enjoyable kids’ roleplaying games. They served as the very first flap of a Butterfree’s wings that, over time, would whip up into the long-lasting winds of epic Pokémon fanaticism. A TV anime, movies, coloring books, trading cards, fashion, cute plush toys, and even cosmetics would follow suit over the next few decades. If you want to live a Pokémon life, the world is your Cloister.

This time last year, eyewear company JINS did its part to aid in the gradual Pokémonification of every aspect of daily life by offering some seriously stylish spectacles patterned after some of the most famous monsters in the franchise. With custom-shaped armatures and vivid color schemes, they really elevated anime-themed eyewear to a new level. And now they’re back in 2021 for round two!

JINS takes the concept of choosing a Pokémon partner before setting out on a journey and combines it with picking your new set of spectacles. At a JINS store, though, you aren’t limited to the three regional starters. This second round of designs will bring back some favorites, like Pikachu, Eevee, and Snorlax, but will also feature 15 brand new designs of previously redesigned ‘mons to hang on your face.

▼ The designs range from adorable Pikachu to stylish Umbreon to the adventurous Dragapult.

Much like the first collaboration, JINS is splitting the glasses they offer into three series. First is the Iconic series, which stars classic critters striking powerful stances and ready to win some battles. The motive behind this line is “I’m stronger because I have you with me”, complimenting Pokémon’s themes of friendship and loyalty.

▼ Pictured here are Pikachu, Lapras, and Snorlax…

▼ And here are Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

The kinds pictured above are the adult models, which retail for 13,200 yen each (US$115.62), but you can also purchase kid-size versions of select designs for 8,800 yen!

Buy a pair from this series and you’ll get to take home a super classy pouch to keep them in, plus a lens-cleaning cloth that’s printed with a unique design.

Next up is the Trend series. This Eeveelution-focused style stars Eevee and each of its evolutions, with fashionable takes on each one’s color scheme, their silhouette, and PokéDex number. These pairs are even set with color-appropriate Swarovski crystals to ensure absolute elegance from every angle. Sadly, this line is only for adults.

▼ Here are Eevee, Vaporeon, and Jolteon’s designs.

▼ Flareon, Espeon, and Umbreon follow in turn.

▼ Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon finish out the set!

Each of the Trend pairs costs 13,200 yen. The free soft case that comes with your pair of glasses is designed to look like an Eevee, and the soft cloth lens cleaner has a beautiful mirror design with the whole Eevee family clustered around it. This line was designed with the ethos that you can become whatever kind of person you want to be, which is a message that fits Eevee and its evolved forms perfectly.

Last up is the Casual series. All three of the Pokémon that star in this line are beefy fighters with long evolution lines, so the concept here is to emphasize taking things slowly and growing strong at your own pace. The adult editions cost 8,800 yen.

▼ Dragapult, Tyranitar, and Dragonite adorn the Casual line.

Thankfully, this one is also available in kids’ sizes. You may just be a little Dreepy, Larvitar, or Dragonite, but you can wear your future aspirations with pride! The kids’ editions cost 5,500 yen, making these the most affordable ones in the entire collaboration.

▼ Look how cute the accompanying case and lens cloth are!

With Pokémon Legends: Arceus and its luscious ancient landscapes right around the corner, there’s no better time to ensure your vision is on point and in perfect style. These glasses will be available in eyewear stores across Japan, as well as on JINS’ official website, as of January 1, 2022. Why not glance over to JINS’ collaboration with Sailor Moon and Japan Rail East while you wait?

