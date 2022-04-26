A discount just for living, working, or studying in Tokyo? We’ll take it!

Travel in Japan isn’t always cheap, but it can be a bit easier on your wallet if you know where to look. Our Japanese-language reporter Mariko Ohanabata has a pretty good tip for you if you live, study, or work within one of the 23 main wards of Tokyo. Just by being a resident, student, or employee, you may be eligible for deals on hotels in places like Hakone, Karuizawa, and Izu!

These recreational facilities or retreat centers, known as hoyoujo in Japanese, start at a mostly reasonable 5,000 yen (US $38.89) to 10,000 yen (US $77.78) per night, and guests can enjoy perks like onsen baths, delicious course meals, and great views of nature. There are also occasionally places that feature famous architecture and facilities like swimming pools. It all depends on where you live!

▼ Here’s an example of where to find the info (this is Shinjuku’s page):

One drawback is that this information can be pretty hard to find on each ward’s homepage (and you should have a fairly good grasp of Japanese to figure out reservations), so Mariko summarized all of the information she could find for many of the 23 wards, along with some of their social media accounts. Note that this info is up to date as of April 2022:

Chiyoda Ward

Mereezu Karuizawa (Karuizawa)

Open exclusively to Chiyoda-ku residents, students, and employees

Chiyoda-ku homepage, retreat homepage

Chuo Ward

Villa Motosu (Kawaguchi-ko)

Open to anyone (discount for Chuo-ku residents and employees)

Chuo-ku homepage, retreat homepage

Izu Kogen-sou (Izu)

Open to anyone (discount for Chuo-ku residents and employees)

Chuo-ku homepage, retreat homepage

Minato Ward

Ohiradai Minato-sou (Hakone)

Open exclusively to Minato-ku residents, students, and employees

Minato-ku homepage, retreat homepage

Shinjuku Ward

Hakone Tsutsuji-sou (Hakone)

Open to anyone (discount for Shinjuku-ku residents)

Shinjuku-ku homepage, retreat homepage

Green Hill Yatsugatake (Yamanashi)

Open to anyone (discount for Shinjuku-ku residents)

Shinjuku-ku homepage, retreat homepage

▼ Shinjuku Tweeted about these, so check your ward’s Twitter account for information, too!

Bunkyo Ward

Shiki no Sato Yakushi Onsen Yamabiko-sou (Uonuma, Niigata)

Open to anyone (discount for Bunkyo-ku residents, students, and employees)

Bunkyo-ku homepage, retreat homepage

▼ Here’s a peek at the inside of this facility

Shinagawa Ward

Shinagawa-sou (Ito, Shizuoka)

Open to anyone (discount for Shinagawa-ku residents, students, and employees)

Shinagawa-ku homepage, retreat homepage

Kourin-sou (Nikko)

Open to anyone (discount for Shinagawa-ku residents, students, and employees)

Shinagawa-ku homepage, retreat homepage

Ota Ward

Recreation Village Tobu (Tomi, Nagano)

Open to anyone (discount for Ota-ku residents, students, and employees)

Ota-ku homepage, retreat homepage

▼ It looks like this place has amazing food.

Setagaya Ward

Setagaya Kumin Health Village (Tone, Gunma)

Open to anyone (discount for Setagaya-ku residents, students, and employees)

Setagaya-ku homepage, retreat homepage

Shibuya Ward

Ninotaira Shibuya-sou (Hakone)

Open exclusively to Shibuya-ku residents, students, and their guests

Shibuya-ku homepage, retreat homepage

Kawazu Sakura no Sato Shibuya (Kawazu, Shizuoka)

Open exclusively to Shibuya-ku residents, students, and their guests

Shibuya-ku homepage, retreat homepage

▼ You may recognize “Kawazu” from the famous pink Kawazu cherry blossoms.

Suginami Ward

Conifer Iwabitsu (Agatsuma, Gunma)

Open to anyone (discount for Suginami-ku residents)

Suginami-ku homepage, retreat homepage

▼ We’re loving the log cabin aesthetic.

Yumigahama Club (Minami-Izu)

Open to anyone (discount for Suginami-ku residents)

Suginami-ku homepage, retreat homepage

Fukushima-ken Kitashiobara-mura (this applies to a number of places in this town, so take a look!)

Open exclusively to Suginami-ku residents, students, and their guests

Suginami-ku homepage, retreats homepage

Toshima Ward

Yamanaka-ko Shuuzanso (Yamanashi)

Open to anyone (discount for Toshima-ku residents, students, and employees)

Toshima-ku homepage, retreat homepage

▼ This one is great for romantic evenings.

Inawashiro Shiki no Sato (Inawashiro, Fukushima)

Open to anyone (discount for Toshima-ku residents, students, and employees)

Toshima-ku homepage, retreat homepage

▼ This is the perfect place to get your nature fix.

Kita Ward

Kanra Furusato-kan (Kanra, Gunma)

Open to anyone (discount for Toshima-ku residents, students, employees, and their families)

Kita-ku homepage, retreat homepage

Arakawa Ward

Hotel Green Pearl Nasu (Nasu, Tochigi)

Open to anyone (discount for Toshima-ku residents, students, employees, and their relatives within three degrees)

Arakawa-ku homepage, retreat homepage

Edogawa Ward

Hotaka-sou (Azumino, Nagano)

Open to anyone (discount for Edogawa-ku residents, employees, and family members that live with them)

Edogawa-ku homepage, retreat homepage

Shiozawa Edogawa-sou (Minamiuonuma, Niigata)

Open to anyone (discount for Edogawa-ku residents, employees, and family members that live with them)

Edogawa-ku homepage, retreat homepage

▼ Edogawa residents have this to look forward to.

While each ward’s rules differ slightly, many state that you need to enter a lottery for the discount or reservation to apply, but you often need to enter the lottery several months in advance for on-season periods like the year-end holidays or weekends. Off-season dates can be pretty easy to reserve, though!

Besides these exclusive retreats, there are also big-name hotels like Prince Hotel that cooperate with different Tokyo Wards to provide discounts to residents. For example, Minato Ward residents can get a discount on Prince Hotel Atagawa in Izu! To see which deals are available for the ward you live, work, or study in, search for the hoyoujo (保養所) information on the ward’s homepage.

Images ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]