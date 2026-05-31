An exclusive doughnut you won’t find anywhere else in the world.

Krispy Kreme Japan loves to cater to the local market with sweet exclusives, and it zooms in even further by catering to a micro market, with special doughnuts limited to regional stores.

Known as the “Krispy Kreme Premium” series, these regional exclusives were previously limited to select stores in Nagoya, Hokkaido, and Tokyo, with each region having its own lineup, but now there’s a new region getting its very own unique doughnut.

Called the “Krispy Kreme Premium Doughwich“, this style of doughnut is only on the menu at the Amu Plaza Hakata store in Fukuoka Prefecture, located on the island of Kyushu in southwestern Japan.

Available at only one store in the whole country, the Doughwich features Krispy Kreme’s signature fluffy yeast dough, layered with smooth cream and other flavourful ingredients in a luxurious “sandwich style” doughnut. When it was first launched late last year, to coincide with the opening of the Amu Plaza Hakata branch, it came in four varieties.

▼ Clockwise from top left: Original Glazed Whipped Cream & Custard, Cinnamon Apple & Custard, Original Glazed Amaou Strawberry & Whipped Cream, Original Glazed Hakata Mentaiko & Cheese.

With all four being well received by local customers, and popular with visitors looking for a distinctly “Fukuoka” souvenir, the chain has decided to release a new Doughwich for summer.

▼ Setouchi Lemon & Cream

This new limited-edition summer flavour lets you experience the chain’s chocolate glazed doughnuts with “a “new deliciousness” that highlights the flavour of Steouchi lemons from western Japan’s Seto Inland Sea region. Sandwiched inside the Doughwich is a refreshing Setouchi lemon cream, a sweet yet tart Setouchi lemon sauce, and light and fluffy custard whipped cream. Topped with a dusting of powdered sugar for a touch of elegance, the gentle sweetness of the chocolate and the refreshing tartness of the lemon combine to create a perfect summer flavour.

Refreshingly tart and satisfyingly sweet, the Setouchi Lemon & Cream Doughwich is a new doughnut experience that can only be found at Amu Plaza in Fukuoka, and it will be on the menu while stocks last from 3 June to late September, priced at 486 yen (US$3.05).

Store information

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Amu Plaza Hakata Store / クリスピー・クリーム・ドーナツ アミュプラザ博多店

Address: Fukuoka-ken, Fukuoka-shi, Hakata-ku, Hakata Eki Chuogai 1-1 Amu Plaza B1F

福岡県福岡市博多区博多駅中央街1-1 アミュプラザ博多B1F

Open: 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Website

Source, images: Press release

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