It may not be normal, but we could get used to this.

We’ve chowed down on an 18-plate breakfast in Tokyo’s Tsukiji neighborhood and even sipped soup curry in the early hours of the morning, but it’s not often we get the chance to have sushi for breakfast. So when Mr. Sato heard that Hama Sushi, a popular conveyor belt sushi chain, has four branches that served breakfast, he knew what his next morning meal would be.

A quick browse of Hama Sushi’s homepage told him the names of the four branches that serve breakfast and the hours they serve it.

● Matsudo Takatsuka Shinden (Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture): 5 a.m.-10 a.m.

● Yokohama Kamishirane (Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture): 7 a.m.-10 a.m.

● Minato-ku Shinkawa (Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture): 7 a.m.-10 a.m.

● Tsuruga (Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture): 7 a.m.-10 a.m.

▼ If you see this sign with すし朝食 (“sushi breakfast”), you’ll know they’re serving breakfast.

Given its relatively close proximity to Tokyo, Mr. Sato decided to try the Matsudo branch. He arrived at 9:10 a.m. with plenty of time and room in his stomach for sushi.

▼ Here’s the lineup!

You can order some morsels in pairs–like tuna and salmon–or stick with a pair of the same type of fish. There are also noodles, side dishes, desserts, and Hama Café drinks like coffee and matcha lattes.

Most of the sushi menu items are 100 yen (US$0.66), but there are a few that are 150 yen, like the beef kalbi or flounder sushi. The breakfast menu even includes side dishes like grilled fish, sausage, and tamagoyaki omelets.

▼ Here’s Mr. Sato’s spread.

Mr. Sato wanted a little bit of everything on the menu, so he ordered tuna and squid sushi, salmon and egg sushi, grilled salmon, a sausage, miso soup, and a hot coffee. His total? Just 847 yen! That’s not a bad breakfast for under 1,000 yen if you ask us.

Just look at all of those healthy fats and protein.

It wasn’t on the printed menu, but Mr. Sato saw they also serve ochazuke (green tea over rice). If you’re not up for cold sushi in the morning, ochazuke is a great option to warm you up and hydrate you.

Of his breakfast menu, Mr. Sato enjoyed the grilled salmon in particular. It came with grated daikon root, whose clean and refreshing taste cut through the fatty fish.

The sausage also wasn’t half bad, though Mr. Sato really wanted a fried egg to go with it. Maybe he could suggest it be added to the menu someday?

All in all, though. Mr. Sato was highly satisfied with his affordable and filling Hama Sushi breakfast.

So, as your trusty Hama Sushi experts, why hadn’t we heard of this deal before, you may ask? Well, Mr. Sato’s research told him this is fairly new–they only just started testing out a breakfast service on October 16. It’s possible the menu will be expanded to other branches, so it may be at a Hama Sushi near you soon!

Restaurant information

Hama Sushi Matsudo Takatsuka Shinden Branch | はま寿司 松戸高塚新田店

Address: Chiba-ken, Matsudo-shi, Takatsuka Shinden 335-1

千葉県松戸市高塚新田335-1

Open 5 a.m.-3 a.m. (breakfast served 5 a.m.-10 a.m.)

