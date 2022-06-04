Characters from three Hayao Miyazaki films are waiting in this wooded area.
If you’re a Ghibli fan, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve got a figure of one of the studio’s charming anime characters sitting on a desk or shelf in your home. Maybe you’ve even got a plushie that’s big enough to hang out in your couch.
But Saitama Prefecture resident and Japanese Twitter user @S62392194 is an especially big Ghibli fan, and so larger-scale symbols of artistic appreciation were called for. So he’s been gradually building a series of Ghibli statues on the side of the road next to his home.
裏庭のトトロたちの周りも— ∞かず (@S62392194) May 17, 2022
草が伸びて来たので
草刈りをしました(^o^)
……………………………………#トトロ #草刈り pic.twitter.com/e4FFy7pBd4
Obviously, Totoro and the Catbus are absolute musts when you’re putting together a meet-up of Ghibli characters, and they’ve been joined by a rather convincing No-Face, of Spirited Away fame, that @S62392194 crafted as well.
カオナシさまより、— ∞かず (@S62392194) May 3, 2022
自分は黒いので熱を
吸収しやすいから
何とかならないかなと
相談されたので
帽子を差し上げました。
…………………………………#カオナシ #帽子 pic.twitter.com/bwdZVT1KwD
Unexpected encounters with the beloved Hayao Miyazaki anime cast members have made this section of the roadside a bit of a local landmark, as shown in this photo of preschool children and their teachers stopping by while out on their afternoon walk.
トトロ達の所に— ∞かず (@S62392194) April 9, 2022
近所の保育園の子供達が
会いに来ていました。
道端で危険だから先生達も
気を遣って居るのを見ると
奥まってトトロ達を置ければと
ちょっと申し訳無く
思ってしまった(^_^;)
※因みにドラレコより pic.twitter.com/VaWQyeL85l
The studio’s complete works consist of much more than two anime, though, and recently @S62392194 decided to craft a character from a third Ghibli anime, starting with a cardboard body frame.
何となく形が見えて来た。— ∞かず (@S62392194) May 18, 2022
だが、ここからが本番!!
イメージ通り、思惑通りの
形に成ってくれるか!?
そもそも上手く服が
作れるのか？
一番の難関だ…(TдT)
……………………………………#ミラフォーム #製作 #防草シート #服 pic.twitter.com/OzawnrKcBJ
Can you guess who it is? Maybe this design sketch will help.
ダイソーで材料を追加購入。— ∞かず (@S62392194) May 20, 2022
水色のタオルは前回製作した
中トトロの残りでこれはシャツに。
青のネックタオルは
蝶ネクタイに使用予定。
ピンクのフェルトは
内シャツ？に使用。
白のフェルトは頭に。
流石に何を製作しているか
分ったかな(^o^)#ダイソー #かかし #製作 pic.twitter.com/WXhWSogTAS
That’s right, it’s…
…Turnip Head, the transformed prince from Howl’s Moving Castle!
カブ、完成!!— ∞かず (@S62392194) May 24, 2022
まだまだ詰めが甘い所が有るが
とりあえず製作終了。
ほぼほぼ百均の物で作った割には
良く出来たと思うな。
カオナシも話し相手が出来て
良かった。
何か本当に嬉しく見えて来る(^o^)
………………………………………………………#ハウルの動く城 #かかし #カブ #製作 #完成 #カオナシ pic.twitter.com/PvcZ9g9vw2
Not only has @S62392194 done a great job bringing Turnip Head into our world, he was able to do so in an incredibly affordable way, purchasing almost all of the necessary materials at 100 yen shop Daiso.
Turnip Head’s head, shirt, vest, and tie are all made out of differently colored towels. His tuxedo jacket, pants, and the center portion of his hat are the rubber underside of artificial grass mats, and the hat’s brim is a polypropylene plastic sheet
そう、今製作をしているのは— ∞かず (@S62392194) May 22, 2022
ハウルの動く城に出て来る
かかしのカブでした。
簡単に考えていたが
服とかが細かくて大変…。
何とかここまで来た。
でも、意外とそれっぽく
成って来て居るから良かった。
何とか、今月中に
完成させたいなぁ～(^o^)#ハウルの動く城 #かかし #カブ #製作 pic.twitter.com/UrBwdUbocp
The production process seems to have taken a little over a week, which is tremendously speedy for something that looks this good.
We can’t help but notice that there still seems to be space for another Ghibli character or two in this path of grass, so maybe we’ll see more in the future, but @S62392194 has already put together a very cool welcoming committee for his neighborhood.
Source: Twitter/@S62392194
