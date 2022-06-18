Taiyo Sugiura once more comes out on top in ‘Favourite Papa’ survey.

With Fathers Day just around the corner, Tamahiyo, a website dedicated to talking about childbirth and raising kids, posed its readers their annual “Suki na Papa” survey, where users were asked to vote for their favourite celebrity dad. 7,626 men and women responded to the survey, with the top-five ranking being:

● Favourite Dad Survey Results (celebrities)

1. Taiyo Sugiura

2. DAIGO

3. Takeshi Tsuruno

4. ryuchell

5. Kento Kaku



▼ Taiyo Sugiura

This year, Tamahiyo users decided their favourite father was actor and tarento Taiyo Sugiura. Sugiura got his big break back in 2001 when he played the title role in Ultraman Cosmos. Interestingly, the dad who ranked third, Takeshi Tsuruno, is also a former Ultraman, specifically Ultraman Dyna from 1997.

Sugiura’s wife is Nozomi Tsuji, a former member of the legendary idol group Morning Musume. The couple have been married for fifteen years and have four children — their daughter Noa and sons Seia, Sora, and Koa.

▼ Taiyo Sugiura with his wife, Nozomi Tsuji and their four children.

Tamahiyo users who voted for Sugiura chose him as their top dad for reasons such as “He takes good care of both his wife and children, and helps out with chores” and “He and his wife seem to enjoy both doing household chores and looking after the kids together.” The large number of comments about Sugiura being proactive in helping out around the house isn’t surprising, seeing as another survey suggested not enough Japanese men are doing their fair share.

Upon learning he was chosen as Tamahiyo’s favourite father, Sugiura took to Instagram to comment, saying “My wife and I have been walking hand in hand, together for 15 years. We’ve watched our children growing up, and we have felt joy and happiness. As they start to get older and older there’s a feeling of loneliness, too.”

He continues, “We treasure every moment with our children, and as a couple we will continue to cherish time spent with our children. I feel that as time passes, the bond between our family grows stronger.”

With touching words like that, it’s no wonder he scored the number one spot, but this isn’t even Sugiura’s first time at the top. He was ranked number one in 2021, second in 2020 and third in 2019.

Tamahiyo users were also asked to rank their favourite fictional fathers. Crayon Shin-chan’s Hiroshi Nohara took the top spot, despite his stinky feet.

● Favourite Dad Survey Results (fictional)

1. Hiroshi Nohara (Crayon Shin-chan)

2. Tatsuo Kusakabe (My Neighbor Totoro)

3. Masuo Fuguda (Sazae-san)

4. Goku (Dragon Ball)

5. Moomin Papa (The Moomins)

5. Tanjuro Kamado (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

And as for us here at SoraNews24, we’d have a tough time picking between Mr. Sato Snr., P.K. Sanjun, and Ahiru Neko for our ‘Favorite Dad,’ so maybe they’ll show up on next year’s list.

Source: Tamahiyo via NetLab

Top image: Tamahiyo

