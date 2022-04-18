Perhaps the highest endorsement possible for a hygiene product.

A new Crayon Shin-chan animated ad is selling Nivea-Kao’s 8×4 Men Deodorant Body Wash with perhaps the highest endorsement possible for a hygiene product: it can even cure Hiroshi’s smelly feet.

Shin-chan’s father is legendary for his smelly feet, and has even used it as a weapon on occasion, but it is apparently no match against proper men’s deodorant. Nivea-Kao Japan began streaming the ad on Thursday, and it will play during the upcoming Shin-chan episode on Saturday.

Additionally, a billboard ad featuring a suave Hiroshi will display at Saitama’s Kasukabe station, where the series is set, from April 18 to 24.

Source: Comic Natalie

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!



More from Anime News Network: