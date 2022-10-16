Urusei Yatsura is back on TV, and tape media is back on fans’ minds.
The brand-new Urusei Yatsura TV series debuted in Japan on Friday, and as a remake of one of the most popular anime of all time audiences were extremely excited to see hapless lech Ataru and his alien princess fiancé Lum once again.
However, the anime industry has changed a lot in the roughly 40 years since the original Urusei Yatsura anime was on TV. Whereas fans in 1981 could tune in and watch at a reasonable hour, nowadays TV anime runs almost exclusively in late-night time slots, and the new Urusei Yatsura didn’t start airing in the Tokyo area until 1:45 a.m.
The simple sleep-salvaging workaround was to record the episode and watch it later, which many people did. But just because they used technology to solve the problem doesn’t mean that their solution was an entirely modern one.
▼ “I see everybody’s getting their ancient equipment out to record Urusei Yatsura on video tape.”
みんなうる星やつらをビデオテープ録画するためにいにしえの機材引っ張り出してるから— ﾆｰｻﾞﾏ🎀🎶 (@niizan_AVC) October 12, 2022
試しに引っ張り出しました
SONY ベータマックス
SL-7300 第一世代のチューナー付き初代
βⅠのみ対応
U-maticは故障してるがこれならいけますw
みんなテープの用意はどうなのかな？ pic.twitter.com/eVGUetgvkk
See, while the new Urusei Yatsura has a different time slot from the original series, it hasn’t temporally shifted the setting. The new anime series takes place in the same late ‘70s/early ‘80s time period as the manga and original TV series (which began, respectively, in 1978 and 1981) did. The characters’ houses have a single landline corded telephone, as was the norm for Japanese homes at the time. The TVs in their living rooms are thick boxes. One of Ataru’s prized possessions is a boom box with not one but two cassette decks built into it.
▼ Another fan planning to record the first episode on Beta, but in a quandary because he doesn’t have any blank tapes and so he might have to record over something.
うる星やつら、βで録らんとあかんのか…(*^^*)— 遅刻の帝王 (@tikokunoteiou) October 13, 2022
録画は試してないけど、まだいけるかな？
あと、流石に新品のテープがない。(^_^;) pic.twitter.com/v5kcWsec8z
Really, the only 2020s-era technology to be found in the new Urusei Yatsura is during the opening theme song animation, where we see Ataru walking around a present-day Tokyo with giant video billboards and using a smartphone…
…but that turns out to be a dream of a future that’s yet to be.
▼ This hardcore historian of video technology not only recorded the episode on Beta, but watched it on a TV which, while still newer than the ones within the show, is much older than you’ll find in just about anyone’s home today.
令和の「うる星やつら」ちゃんと面白かった！時代設定が普通に昭和だったのでベータマックス（EDVｰ9000）で録画してブラウン管TVで観るの全然間違ってなかったわwww #うる星やつら#ベータマックス https://t.co/RHTNHReSG9 pic.twitter.com/z6ekXoG2MX— 大西さん (@2012apocalypsis) October 13, 2022
▼ The owner of this Victor HR-7650 had to do some last-minute repairs to get it up and running in time to record Urusei Yatsura, but pulled it off.
ビクター HR-7650何とか修理が間に合いました。— 岩ちゃん (@gantaro_junker) October 13, 2022
録画&再生テストOK
画質も良好
というより、1981年発売のビデオデッキとは思えないほど綺麗な画でビックリ。
うる星やつら コイツで録画しよう！ pic.twitter.com/8YH0AHbjp1
うる星やつら、ベータマックスでタイマー録画できてました。 pic.twitter.com/CNyRhof7Cy— 野澤電機（野澤レガシーデバイスセンター）※通販専門店 (@nozawadenki_com) October 13, 2022
Other fans who don’t have a Beta recorder got into the spirit recording the episode on VHS…
うる星やつら、バッチリ録画されてますな— RX-DT707 (@RDt707) October 13, 2022
NECしゅき（手の平オートリバース） pic.twitter.com/mE3ZzGMtok
…or with plans to record the opening theme on cassette as it played from their TV’s speakers.
うる星やつら…— 90's J-POP好き (@90sJPOP1) October 13, 2022
北海道は放送が19日なんだよな…
VHSデッキは生きてる個体がないから今回はテレビの音声を知世のSUGARでカセットテープに録音するか‼️#うる星やつら pic.twitter.com/E1QEuGzOj2
With the new Urusei Yatsura set to run for a total of four TV seasons, anyone looking to record the whole thing on period-appropriate media is going to need to pick up new blank tapes. Maybe the Japanese government can help them find some.
