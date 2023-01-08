Who said only hoomans get lucky bags?

Sure, there are pet-themed lucky bags, but did you know there are also fukubukuro catered specifially to pets?

Charm is a well-known Japanese brand among pet owners that shop on e-commerce sites, offering a wide range of products for animals like cats and dogs. Another thing that earns them brownie points is the fact that they offer fukubukuro around the year-end holidays! They’re so popular that they sell out quickly, so our Japanese-language reporter and Black Labrador owner Udonko was relieved to be able to snatch one.

Udonko chose the Toy Fukubukuro for Medium-Sized Dogs, which cost just 2,023 yen (US$15.32). Admittedly, the box isn’t that remarkable, but what’s important is what’s inside! The dog won’t care about the box’s appearance anyway.

At first glance, Udonko was super impressed! It looked like a ton of toys and other pet care goods for under 3,000 yen. Here’s what was inside:

Hartz Dental Bone – Large Size (747 yen value)

iDog Atsugiri Toast (935 yen value)

Amiami Tugging Rope – Medium Size (980 yen value)

Coffee Wood – Medium Size (450 yen value)

Pompreece PeePee Display Toy – Japanese Spiny Lobster (1,100 yen value)

Side note: this is a squeaky toy, so it’s likely that the “PeePee” part of the product name is derived from the squeaking sound.

Pompreece Digital Rope Toy – Draft Beer (715 yen value)

Dish Soap for Dogs & Cats (1,698 yen value)

Rubbing Dental Care Sheets – 30-pack (226 yen value)

In a Trance Paw Pad (880 yen value)

Dog Egg Dog Brush (850 yen value)

Durapet Slanted Bowl – Large Size (1,500 yen value)

Pet Sheets With Tape Trial Pack (no yen value estimate)

Neo Sheets Celeb Trial Pack (no yen value estimate)

Mars 2023 Calendar (no yen value estimate)

All 14 items above were estimated to be valued at 14,001 yen — over five times’ the lucky bag’s price of 2,023 yen! This is probably the best pet fukubukuro Udonko had ever laid eyes on in terms of cost effectiveness.

But of course, it’s not Udonko’s opinion that matters the most with this lucky bag — it’s the dog’s. Let’s test them out on the pupper!

Even though the bag was labeled for mid-sized dogs, Udonko was impressed at how many things were appropriate for her large breed dog. She was especially pleased with the dental care sheets and the pet-friendly dish soap.

Admittedly, Udonko was most worried about the toys, which she was sure her dog would destroy within minutes. Maybe the coffee wood will last longer, she thought, hesitantly offering it to the pup.

Looks like it’s a hit!

It was instantly stolen from Udonko. Chew away, happy pup. Her dog normally chews on wood-based toys, and she thought the coffee wood was especially durable.

While the dog was busy, Udonko also decided to test out the two dog-brush products from the lucky box: the In a Trance Paw Pad and the Dog Egg.

She started by brushing with the Dog Egg…

…and finishing it off with a Paw Pad massage.

Her dog stopped obliterating the coffee wood for a second. Maybe it feels good? Udonko thought. But then…

Coffee Wood!!! Her dog went right back to its chewing work. No distractions allowed! That’s fine, Udonko thought, but stop making that face…

If you thought the dog enjoyed the coffee wood, though, wait until you see the cardboard box it came in.

Well, as long as they’re having fun, Udonko thought. All in all, this was a great lucky bag! They sell out annually for good reason. If you’re interested in a charm fukubukuro, make sure to check charm’s website (Japanese) towards the end of 2023 to reserve one.

Images ©SoraNews24

