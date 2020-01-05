Ikea Japan gives locals a lesson on how to make a good hot dog for the New Year.

For the past few years, one of Japan’s most poplar destinations for fukubukuro lucky bag hunters at New Year’s has been the world’s largest furniture retailer, Ikea.

With a variety of bags available at different price points, this year we headed straight for one of the most unusual offerings we’ve seen: the Ikea hot dog fukubukuro.

To celebrate the start of 2020, these hot dog bags were priced at 2,020 yen (US$18.69), and when we visited our nearest Ikea store to pick them up they were proving to be popular with customers of all ages.

The bag contained the following items:

Two hot dog sets (consisting of 20 buns and 20 pork sausages)

Tomato ketchup

Mild mustard

Two packs of fried onions

Sliced pickles

An Ikea cooler bag

It was a convenient set to have on hand in the kitchen, but we were curious to find out whether what we’d received in the fukubukuro represented good value for money.

Looking at the cooler bag, it cost 399 yen on its own, and we knew we’d get good use out of it throughout the year.

▼ One hot dog set cost 699 yen.

The fried onions and ketchup retail for 299 yen each, the mustard retails for 359 yen, and the pickles cost 299 yen.

Tallying it all up, the grand total came to just over 3,600 yen, including tax, meaning our 2,020-yen purchase turned out to be excellent value for money.

Now we’re looking forward to eating Ikea hot dogs at home, and finishing them off with a good serving of doughnuts from our Mister Donut and Krispy Kreme lucky bags afterwards!

Photos: ©SoraNews24

[ Read in Japanese ]