Japanese tableware brings us one step closer to tasting anime food in the real world.

One of the best things about watching a Studio Ghibli film is getting to see the anime food, where the characters chow down during quiet scenes in between the action, making us wish we could sit with them and get a taste of what they’re eating as well.

Luckily for us, Ghibli is now bringing us one step closer to making that dream a reality, with a new donburi bowl that looks just like the one from the 2008 movie Ponyo.

▼ Like the movie, the bowl is large and comes with red and blue stripes on the side.

Making things even cuter is the fact that the real-world bowl comes with a matching lid, featuring Ponyo and the Japanese title of the film, “崖の上のポニョ” (“Gake no Ue no Ponyo” [“Ponyo on the Cliff”]).

Classed as a “donburi”, which is usually used for rice bowl meals like gyudon (beef rice bowl) and oyakodon (chicken and egg rice bowl), this deep dish is a good size for serving up some tasty ramen as well.

Place the ham, egg and spring onions just right, and your meal will look just like the ramen from the movie!

Called the Ponyo Donburi with Lid, the bowl measures 16 centimetres (6.3 inches) in diameter and 8.4 centimetres in height, and has a 780-millilitre (26-ounce) capacity. Both the lid and bowl are microwave and dishwasher safe so you can use them easily without damaging the painterly design.

The bowl is priced at 5,500 yen (US$34.64) and can be purchased at Donguri no Kyowakoku stores in Japan and online from 12 July, while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku, Studio Ghibli (1, 2)

