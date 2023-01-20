Strikes and poses from Street Fighter, Dead or Alive, and more.

Japanese Twitter user Inami (@inami_future) has two major interests. One of them is Lolita fashion, so sometimes she posts things like this.

Her other passion? Martial arts.

And as photogenic as that high kick looks, what’s really grabbing people’s attention online in Japan is Inami’s amazing video where she recreates moves from hit fighting video games in our real world!

Starting with attack strings from Dead or Alive’s Leifang and Helena, Inami next replicates the motions of Street Fighter’s Chun-Li, a polearm fighter from For Honor, and Dead or Alive’s Honoka (complete with cosplaying in the character’s schoolgirl outfit), before finishing with, fittingly, a win pose from Virtua Fighter’s Pai.

All throughout, overlays and inserts show just how closely her movements match those of the digital pugilists. As you can probably guess, Inami is no mere game fan. She’s also a professional martial arts instructor, and her focus on kung fu and tai chi aligns nicely with the Chinese fighting disciplines practiced by several of the characters in her video. Assisting Inami is action director FEI-LONG, who in addition to chirography guidance also handles the camera work that allows the martial artist to bring the video game moves to life.

In addition to over a million and a half views, Inami’s video has earned reactions from commenters including:

“Even the angles of her wrists and [the slow motion after the strike] are just like in the games.”

“I got pretty emotional at the Chun-Li part. She’s my favorite character.”

“Those drunken fist movements are so cool.”

“Whoa, so humans really can do those moves!”

“Now I want to see Inami as a character in a fighting game.”

The last comment is something that could one day happen, even if Inami doesn’t appear as herself. In general, action movements in modern fighting games are taken from, or at least based on, motion capture data recorded from the movements of an actual martial artist. With Inami’s obvious skills, it’s not so far-fetched to think that she may one day get recruited to help with the development of a new fighting game with a character or characters that move just like she does.

In the meantime, though, Inami offers instruction online through the East Martial Arts organization, and also holds periodic in-person classes, like the one-handed sword seminar shown in the video above.

