Five dancers from Roppongi burlesque club will appear at photo album launch events across Japan.

Located in the Roppongi neighborhood (Tokyo’s nightlife capital), Burlesque Tokyo is, as its name implies, a burlesque club, with a troupe of over 100 dancers performing nightly stage shows. This month five top-talent members of the group will be featured in a new photo collection, titled Burlesque Tokyo 2023, and they’ll be appearing in-person at a series of bookstore launch events across Japan.

Photographed for the 96-page album are (from left to right in the above image) dancers Momo, Mirei, Ranka, Marin, and Nana. The book is priced at 3,500 yen (US$27), but odds are many attendees at the launch event will be buying more than one copy. That’s because the publishers are taking a page from the idol singer playbook and offering special rewards depending on how many copies you buy.

All copies of the book being sold at the launch event are autographed. Buy one, and you also get a polaroid photo of your favorite of the five dancers. Buy three, and you get the autograph address to you by name for one of your three signed books, three photos of your favorite dancer, one signed polaroid of her, and a photo taken of the two of you together. Finally, shelling out for five copies gets you a personalized message for one of your autographed books, five photos of your favorite dancer, and a special one-minute “Burlesque Tokyo Experience.” During this one minute one-on-one session, fans can choose to chat with the dancer of their choice shake hands, or take photos together.

There’s also the option to spend part of the one-minute Burlesque Tokyo Experience doing “tip hasami,” or “tip stuffing,” stuffing imitation cash into gaps in the dancer’s costume, a popular part of the Burlesque Tokyo stage shows.

▼ A video sample of the one-minute Burlesque Tokyo Experience

Two representatives from the group of five will be appearing at each location, with store-specific costumes. Momo and Marina will be at the March 9 event at bookstore Hoshino Shoten in Nagoya and on March 10 at HMV & Books Shinsaibashi in Osaka…

…Momo and Mirei at HMV & Books Hakata in Fukuoka on March 17…

…and Ranka and Nana at HMV Sapporo Stellar Place in Sapporo on March 24.

Reservations are required, and can be made online here for Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Sapporo.

Source, images: PR Times

