Mocchurin are back, and they brought a new friend with them.

As Japan’s leading donut chain, Mister Donut is always cooking up new treats, but last year they invented some new words too: mocchuri and Mocchurin. “Mocchuri” was the descriptor they came up with for something that’s extra mochi mochi, which is itself a Japanese word for something with a soft, chewy texture, like you’d find in a mochi rice cake. Mocchurin, meanwhile is the name Mister Donut gave to a new line of mocchuri donuts that were on sale for a limited time last summer, and were so soft that it almost felt like we could drink them.

Now Mister Donut is welcoming Mocchurin back to its menus, and with a brand-new member of the family. Last year’s four Mocchurin all took their cues from traditional Japanese sweets, and two of those will be returning. First we have the Mocchurin Kinako, coated with roasted soybean powder.

▼ If you’ve never had kinako/roasted soybean powder, it’s a little like a sweet cinnamon in terms of flavor and texture.

Also making an encore appearance is the Mocchurin Mitarashi, basted with the sweet soy glaze that’s spread on mochi dumplings.

Finally, the Mocchurin series will step out of the traditional Japanese sweets flavors with the Mocchurin Ichigo, or Mocchurin Strawberry, with a strawberry filling and powdered with strawberry sugar.

With the expansion of the flavor lineup, the Mocchurin mascot ensemble grows larger too, with the introduction of a strawberry character.

And because of how pillowy soft the Mocchurin are, they come on their own individually sized paper trays, which are adorable too.

The kinako Mocchurin is priced at 216 yen (US$1.40), the mitarashi at 226 yen, and the strawberry 237 yen. They’ve all gone on sale as of May 14 though Mister Donut’s online/mobile order system, and will be available for regular at-the-register purchase starting June 3. The kinako and mitarashi donuts are scheduled to be available until mid-August, but you’ll have to move more quickly to grab the strawberry, as it’s only projected to be around until late June, though Mister Donut promises that this is only round one of the Mocchurin release, with other, as yet-unrevealed flavors in the works as well.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!