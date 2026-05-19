Three Star Wars-themed collaborations from a galaxy far, far away appeal to both longtime and newer fans of the franchise.

We’ve known about Japanese dessert chain Ginza Cozy Corner‘s penchant for mini cake sets for a while now. From home-grown cuties such as Pokémon to international collaborations like Marvel’s Avengers and Pixar films, it seems no characters are safe from getting the Cozy Corner cake treatment–which now includes iconic members of the Star Wars franchise.

In celebration of the simultaneous U.S. and Japanese premiere on May 22 of The Mandalorian and Grogu film, a direct sequel to the three seasons of the hit Disney+ live-action TV series The Mandalorian, three special Star Wars-themed items are currently available at Ginza Cozy Corner locations throughout Japan and on its online shop. The pièce de résistance is a Nine-Piece Mini Cake Set for 3,564 yen (US$22.49) that pays homage to classic heroes and villains that appear in Episodes I through IX of the core Star Wars film series, spanning over 40 years of film history.

▼ Star Wars Nine-Piece Mini Cake Set

Pictured below, the character contents and flavors are as follows:

● Chewbacca (top left): chocolate and caramel whipped cream cake

● Ahsoka Tano (top center): coffee sponge cake with a layer of caramel whipped cream

● BB-8 (top right): mango whipped cream and yogurt-flavored whipped cream roll cake

● Stormtrooper (middle left): cheese-flavored cream tart

● Darth Vader (middle center): cocoa sponge cake with a layer of chocolate whipped cream

● C-3PO (middle right): tropical mousse cake topped with orange and lemon-flavored jelly

● Darth Maul (bottom left): cake topped with raspberry jelly, berry jam, and mousse

● Yoda (bottom center): matcha whipped cream and matcha-an (sweet bean paste) tart

● R2-D2 with a Porg (bottom right): yogurt-flavored whipped cake with freshly whipped cream

▼ Darth Vader getting the kawaii treatment wasn’t on our bingo card, but we’ll take it.

Meanwhile, for viewers who have fallen in love with the more recent cast addition of Grogu, popularly dubbed “Baby Yoda,” a single serving-sized Grogu Chocolate Cake is available for 777 yen.

▼ Grogu Chocolate Cake

This treat is a fluffy cocoa sponge cake stuffed with a layer of chocolate flake-filled cream and chocolate cream adorning the top.

Finally, for those who want a keepsake once the dessert is gone, the Star Wars Sweets Box is the perfect grab for 1,320 yen. It contains eight individually packaged baked goods including two butter madeleines, three Earl Grey madeleines, and three cookies printed with an illustration of the Mandalorian and Grogu that come inside a metallic box designed to look like it was made from Beskar, aka Mandalorian iron.

▼ Star Wars Sweets Box

A stylish two-sided charm reflector keychain is a bonus souvenir.

The above items will be available for purchase through approximately June 25, so place your order before they vanish from this galaxy.

The anticipation for the new film coming out also has us hoping that the Star Wars kabuki play will make a comeback in due time…this time with Grogu.

Source: Ginza Cozy Corner via Entabe

Images: Ginza Cozy Corner

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!