Match your nail art to your favourite drink with this surprising new release.

Starbucks is known for unusual, Japan-exclusive releases, but these new items tend to cover drinks and related drinkware and accessories. Now, the chain has surprised fans by branching out with a new, never-before-seen product: gel nail stickers.

Before we take a look at that exciting product, the chain wants us to know that it’s also giving us two new “chunky” drinks, so we’ll have something to enjoy with our nails.

▼ The first new beverage is the Chunky Strawberry Milk (Tall size only, 609 yen [US$3.89] for takeout, 620 yen dine-in).

According to Starbucks, this is an evolved version of last year’s popular THE Strawberry Milk, with added strawberry pulp for even more fruity flavour. It’s a gently sweet strawberry milk that allows you to enjoy a generous amount of chunky strawberry pulp. In addition to its light mouthfeel, thanks to the airy blend of milk, this drink features a contrasting layer of strawberry and milk, with its appearance transforming into a soft pink hue when mixed.

▼ Strawberry Chocolate Frappuccino (Tall size only, 732 yen takeout; 745 yen dine-in)

This Frappuccino combines the sweet and tart flavour of strawberries with the richness of milk and chocolate, while crunchy chocolate chips provide a satisfying textural contrast in between. The combination is balanced in such a way to bring out the best in both the strawberry and the chocolate, creating a delicious Frappuccino with well-rounded flavours.

Now it’s time to explore the new nail stickers, which have been created in collaboration with “self-gel” nail brand Ohora. This brand seeks to “find beauty in everyday life,” bringing small moments of joy to their customers, and there are three varieties available, each with a special connection to Starbucks.

▼ Strawberry Milk

As you may have guessed, this set celebrates the new chunky strawberry beverages, with matching milk-and-berry hues and tiny stickers with Starbucks motifs to offset them.

▼ Double Tall Latte

This design expresses the soft gradation of milk and espresso in a latte, with smooth, blended brown tones adorned with delicate motifs reminiscent of latte art. According to Starbucks, this allows you to “enjoy the expression of a single cup unfolding within your fingertips”.

▼ Starbucks Green

This set is a celebration of Starbucks’ signature green, combined with accents that evoke the chain’s cups and the messages that appear on them.

▼ Priced at 2,750 yen each, these self-gel nail sets are a clever way to accessorise your look with your favourite Starbucks beverage.

▼ These Insta-worthy nails will look great on social media too.

The nail sets will be sold exclusively at the official online store from 6:00 a.m. on 11 May, while the new drinks will be available at Starbucks stores around Japan that same day, or 8 May for Starbucks Rewards members. As always, these unique releases will only be available for a limited time.

Source, images: Press release

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