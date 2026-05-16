Plus some surprising extra requirements, like having to say “thank you” at least 10 times a day.

Every school in Japan has its own set of rules, and while many of these guidelines are perfectly understandable, there are some that are baffling, to say the least.

This topic of nonsensical school rules was recently explored by Jukusen, one of Japan’s largest online directory and comparison platforms for cram schools, in a survey that targeted 104 high school students nationwide.

More than half (56.7 percent) of the respondents said there were rules at their school that they did not agree with, and out of these, about 70 percent said they hadn’t been given an explanation as to why those rules are necessary.

So what were the rules that made no sense to students? Let’s take a look at the top 12 responses below – totals exceed 100 percent as students were allowed to give multiple responses – starting with a brief rundown from 12 to six.

12. No stopping anywhere on the way home after school (27.9 percent)

11. Limits on the number of keychains students can carry (30.8 percent)

10. Ban on sunscreen and lip balm (31.7 percent)

9. Restrictions on winter clothing such as coats and scarves (34.6 percent)

8. Restrictions on sweaters and cardigans (34.6 percent)

7. Rules specifying the type and colour of school bags (34.6 percent)

6. Restrictions on underwear colour (36.5 percent)

▼ The question put to students for the survey was: “Which school rules honestly make no sense to you?“

Taking a closer look at the top five revealed the following results:

5. Restrictions on smartphones (36.5 percent)

Many respondents accepted bans during class but thought prohibitions during breaks or school events were unreasonable as students want to communicate and take photos at those times.

4. Restrictions on the colour, length, and design of socks (39.4 percent)

Students questioned why schools sought to regulate such a minor detail, saying it felt pointless to regulate tiny fashion issues.

3. Restrictions on how to wear the uniform (42.3 percent)

Students complained that uniform rules were excessively detailed and inconsistently enforced, with one student saying she was pulled up by teachers for folding up the waist of her skirt, even though she was only doing it as it was uncomfortably loose.

▼ Low socks and a high skirt is a no-no at schools.

2. Ban on eyebrow grooming (48.1 percent)

Students argued that not being allowed to care for your eyebrows actually makes people look less presentable. They also expressed concern for people who feel insecure about their brows, as they’re not allowed to tend to them.

1. Restrictions on hairstyles and hair colour (54.8 percent)

Students strongly questioned why schools regulate hair at all, with many saying they felt these rules weren’t in line with the times as they prioritise conformity over individuality.

The survey also revealed some unusual rules that exist at some schools:

On graduation day, girls must wear tights of 80 denier or higher

Students are required to say “thank you” at least 10 times a day within the school

Bans on establishing a light music club

While “light music” originally referred to lighter orchestral pieces, it now involves popular music like punk, rock and J-Pop, and some schools fear these clubs might “increase the number of delinquent and misbehaving students”.

Though students are quick to complain about these “incomprehensible” school rules, saying they have little to do with academic performance, in the end, they mostly put up with them, with approximately 70 percent of current respondents indicating that they abide by the rules despite their dissatisfaction.

The remaining 30 percent are likely plucking an eyebrow hair every now and then, and holding out hope for their school to rethink some of its requirements. With some schools now easing up on black-only hair rules and abolishing underwear checks, change may very well be on the horizon.

Source: Press release

Featured image: Press release

Insert images: Press release, Pakutaso (1, 2, 3)

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