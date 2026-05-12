Chunky by name, but hopefully not by nature.

On 11 May, Starbucks Japan released two brand new limited-edition drinks – the Chunky Strawberry Milk and the Strawberry Chocolate Frappuccino. According to the chain, these new beverages are improved versions of past popular releases, so our resident Starbucks pro taster K. Masami decided to try both of them to see if they really did taste better than the originals.

Starting with the Chunky Strawberry Milk (620 yen [US$3.95]), which appears to be an evolved version of “THE Strawberry Milk“, released in May last year, Masami didn’t see any big difference in appearance. Like last year, there was plenty of strawberry pulp at the bottom of the cup, with milk making up the bulk of the drink.

▼ So how would it taste?

Upon taking a sip, Masami couldn’t believe the difference in taste. What stood out immediately to her was the texture, which was way better than the previous version, as it had been blended in such a way that the milk felt smooth and airy, making the pulp feel even pulpier by comparison.

It was so light and airy that Masami wished there was more milk, but the balance with the strawberries was so perfect she couldn’t complain. It was fruity, milky and so much richer than the original that it seemed like a totally different drink.

▼ The Chunky Milk was so good she now wondered if the Frappuccino (745 yen) could meet the high standard that had been set.

It certainly ticked all the boxes in the looks department, with a beautiful appearance that showed off the chocolate, milk and strawberry components. According to Starbucks, this is like a customised version of last year’s THE Strawberry Frappuccino, which Masami had fallen head over heels for, so expectations were high for this beverage.

▼ What makes this year’s version significantly different is the addition of chocolate chips throughout the drink and chocolate sauce on top.

Masami remembered that this type of customisation had been dubbed “the Apollo” by fans last year, as it was said to taste exactly like Japan’s extremely popular chocolate-and-strawberry Apollo chocolates. When she took a sip, she had to agree that it did have that same type of double-barrel flavour, but with the richness of milk bringing everything together in a way that was absolutely delectable.

The sweetly tart strawberries combined perfectly with the milk for refreshing mouthfuls of flavour while the chocolate chips stepped in to provide a moreish crunch, creating a truly satisfying drink. She would happily drink this one all year long, but sadly, like THE Chunky Milk, it will only be on the menu for a limited time while stocks are available.

According to Masami, these are two drinks that are well worth the calories, but with strawberries in the mix, you won’t have to feel too guilty about the indulgence. And they’ll taste even better if you pick up one of the new matching Starbucks gel nail sets that are designed to pair with them.

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[ Read in Japanese ]