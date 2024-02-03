If you grew up watching this pre-Ghibli anime film, don’t miss the chance to revel in nostalgia!

The 1972 film Panda! Go Panda!, directed by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata 13 years before the founding of Studio Ghibli, may not be their most famous work, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t beloved by fans across the world. That’s why it’s being featured in a special exhibition of the Ishinomori Manga Museum in Miyagi through February 18.

The interactive exhibit includes materials and storyboards used in production, recreations of scenes and settings, and some adorable photo spots, all of which serve to deepen everyone’s appreciation of the film and create fun for every member of the family.

There are lots of cool things to see, including posters and merchandise from the time of the film’s release as well as summaries of the film’s story. You can also enter the house of Mimiko–the little girl the panda family adopts in the movie–where you can find setting materials and storyboards used in the film’s production.

The Rainy-Day Circus area contains circus cars and bed boats, and is also where you can find lots of cool photo spots, including a giant, fluffy, PapaPanda and baby Panny statue.

Of course, the restaurant is a major attraction, where visitors can eat Panda! Go Panda!-themed food like PapaPanda Pasta, Flustered Panny Curry, and themed lattes, soft-serve ice creams, and cream sodas.

What’s more, for each collaboration item ordered, visitors will receive at random one free badge featuring shots from the film.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, the museum’s gift shop will be selling specialty merchandise including a ticket holder, T-shirts, keychains, an eco bag, and a pen, each with special Panda! Go Panda! designs.

If you’re a fan of the film, or looking into exploring some of the origins of two of Japan’s most famous directors, definitely plan a trip to the Ishinomori Manga Museum in Ishinomaki City, Miyagi, where you might also run into a four-eyed goat.

Exhibit information:

Let’s Get Excited Together! Panda! Go Panda! Exhibit / 「いっしょにワクワクしよう！パンダコパンダ」展

Miyagi-ken Ishinomaki-shi Nakaze 2-7 Ishinomori Manga Museum 2nd floor Exhibition Hall

宮城県石巻市中瀬2-7 石ノ森萬画館 2階企画展示室

Dates: October 17 to February 18 (closed on Tuesdays)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (entry open until 4:30 pm)

Tickets: 900 yen (US$6.14) for adults, 600 yen for junior high school students, 250 yen for elementary school students, pre-school and younger are free

Source, images: PR Times

