The world can’t get enough of Studio Ghibli. From elegant brooches to chic baseball jackets, fans can literally wear their love of the studio’s fantastical films on their sleeves, and now it’s possible for folks enamored with the animation powerhouse to eat from plates emblazoned with iconic characters who are settling into hearty meals themselves.

▼ Note: stylish and pretty furniture not included.

Made from glass and cast in vivid, eye-catching colors, these gorgeous “Yummy Glass Mini Plates” can be used as everyday dishware or set for display in your home. The set includes 18 plates total, regardless if you choose to incorporate them into your daily breakfast or prefer showing them off in cabinet, their pop art-esque designs are sure to attract adoring attention.

Unsurprisingly, Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke, films well-loved both abroad and domestically, each have multiple plates dedicated to their characters. From San ripping into jerky to Haku offering an onigiri rice ball, such striking visuals will no doubt captivate imaginations and stomachs around the table.

Other beloved Ghibli titles also receive plates, such as Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and even The Cat Returns. We especially can’t help but feel inspired to partake in a cup noodle break after seeing Ponyo’s face light up from her bowl of ham ramen.

▼ Quite frankly, that scene in Howl’s Moving Castle where Markl bites into a thick slab of bacon is hard to forget too.

Some of Studio Ghibli’s films which are lesser known among audiences abroad, but are still just as captivating, also received a homage by plate. Spaghetti’s served up for the Porco Rosso plate and the tanukis in the late Isao Takahata’s Pom Poko gorge themselves on burgers, while udon noodles served in an earthenware pot from the nostalgic Whisper of the Heart make us want to settle in for the night with a piping hot bowl of noodles.

▼ There are also plates for films released in the past decade, such as these of Arrietty and From Up the Poppy Hill’s protagonists.

Last but not least, a special addition to this plate collection is one dedicated to Panda! Go Panda!, which was directed by Isao Takahata and written by Hayao Miyazaki in 1972, 13 years before they formally established Studio Ghibli. Featuring protagonist Mimiko creating a tasty bento within a cut stalk of bamboo, this specific plate will no doubt be nostalgic for those who grew up with the film, or capture the hearts of folks who just simply love pandas.

▼ Fun fact: this specific film has a brief animated cameo of Hayao Miyazaki and his son Goro!

These beautiful glass plates will be available for purchase at any Donguri Kyowakoku store from May 22 and will be priced at 990 yen (US$9.10) each. Please note that with these plates, they won’t fare well if used in microwaves or dishwashers, so ample care and gentle hands are needed, though that goes for almost anything made out of delicate glass.

Source, images: PR Times

