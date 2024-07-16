From Japan, to L.A., and back again.

Since Shohei Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, bits of Japanese culture have continued to make its way to the Dodger Stadium, like Yakult’s sponsorship of the team. And in March this year, Japanese takoyaki chain Tsukiji Gindaco opened a stand in the stadium, much to fans’ delight. The menu has a few flavors catered specifically for American tastes like Cheese & Salsa, as well as Cheese & Guacamole.

But as fate would have it, Japan is able to enjoy one of the exclusive flavors for a limited time! The coveted Cheese & Guacamole flavor has been available for 780 yen (US$4.94) at shops across Japan since July 5, coinciding with Ohtani’s birthday. As they normally go for about US$13.99 in the stadium, this is a huge bargain.

▼The octopus balls are so popular in L.A. that they regularly beckon snaking lines at the stadium.

▼ Our own P.K. Sanjun was able to pick up an order at a Tsukiji Gindaco store in Tokyo.

He was excited to have an actual taste of what it must be like to attend a Dodger’s game, and perhaps even taste what Ohtani tastes. He ordered a pack of eight, which came topped with two kinds of cheese, creamy guacamole, fried onions, and classic Gindaco sauce.

P.K. took a bite and was fully satisfied with the flavor, along with the temperature contrast between the hot takoyaki and the cold guacamole. It’s quite easy to burn your tongue on fresh takoyaki, but the cool avocado prevented it. He was also surprised by the amount of onions in the guacamole, as he was more accustomed to mainly avocados zested with lemon. The onions added a ton of welcome flavor.

His final impressions were that he wished the cheese had a stronger presence as a topping, but overall, he was happy to try a type of takoyaki not commonly found in Japan. Most of all, he was glad he was able to get it for such a comparatively cheap price. This flavor is still available at some Gindaco branches in Japan, so keep an eye out if you’re curious!

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]