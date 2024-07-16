Restaurant serves up an unusual Japanese dish that’s even surprising locals.

Tonkatsu (deep-fried pork cutlet) is a Japanese dish that’s become popular with foodies around the world, but did you know there’s a place in Japan where you can get white tonkatsu?

Unlike regular tonkatsu, which has a crispy, golden brown fried exterior, this new version is closer to white on the colour spectrum, and it’s served up at a restaurant called Tonkatsu Wakaha in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Arriving half an hour past opening time for lunch on a weekday, there was already a line out the door, proving just how popular it is. It wasn’t only locals lining up either, as there were a number of tourists in the queue, and the menu was written in both Japanese and Korean.

We opted for the Kagoshima Mugen Pork Loin Cutlet Set Meal, which cost 1,950 yen (US$12.25) for 160 grams (5.6 ounces), and by the time we were seated, we only had to wait 15 minutes for our order to be ready. That was right on the mark, because we received our meal 31 minutes after staff, who told us the meat would take around 30 minutes to prepare, took our order in line, and when we laid eyes on it, we had only one thing to say.

▼ “Wow!”

▼ It was really white!

The light-coloured crumb made the meat inside look paler than usual, and while the look alone will have you gawking in excitement, the taste is just as unusual.

The meat is so pale it still has a pink tinge to it, but this sign assures customers that it’s all part of the low-temperature cooking process, and totally safe to eat.

The first bite was like no other tonkatsu we’ve ever tasted — it was super soft and almost melted on the tongue. There was no crunch to the crumb, making the meal surprisingly easy on the teeth, and the softness helped to accentuate the juiciness of the meat, enhancing the flavour.

While there are options to add sauce, mustard, wasabi salt, and even herb salt to the meat, it was so flavoursome that we recommend enjoying it as is. The pickles, radish and miso soup on the side add all the contrast in flavour you need, keeping the palate entertained right up to the very last bite.

The only drawback to the meal is you need time to enjoy it, because we spent 47 minutes there in total, from the minute of ordering to walking out the door.

Still, if you have time to sit down and enjoy a good meal, Tonkatsu Wakaha is definitely worth visiting. It’s a rare chance to enjoy tonkatsu like you’ve never had it before, and if you use this hack for how to properly eat tonkatsu, it’ll make for an even more memorable meal!

Restaurant information

Tonkatsu Wakaha Tenjin Main Store / とんかつ わか葉 天神本店

Address: Fukuoka-ken, Fukuoka-shi, Chuo-ku, Tenjin 1-15-36, Tenjin A Building 1/2F

福岡県福岡市中央区天神1-15-36 天神Aビル1･2F

Open: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. / 5:00 p.m.-8:45 p.m. (7:45 p.m. on Sunday nights)

Website

Photos © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]