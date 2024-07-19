We find out if Booth is a safe haven in the midst of Tokyo’s notorious entertainment district.

Finding a good, cheap place to stay in Tokyo can be a bit hit or miss, with some places offering great value for money and others being much more bare bones than expected. That’s why our reporters have been seeking out the cheapest accommodation finds in the city and spending the night there to gauge whether they’re worth your time and money.

On a recent search, our reporter K. Masami found a capsule hotel in the heart of Shinjuku’s Kabukicho that offers overnight stays for just 3,000 yen (US$19.18). Called Booth Net Cafe & Capsule, this establishment is like a fusion between an Internet cafe and capsule hotel, and it’s located just a stone’s throw from the neighbourhood’s iconic Godzilla.

As the place operates as both a hotel and Internet cafe, you can browse the net here from as little 600 yen for two hours, or 700 yen on weekends and holidays, and flick through the many manga and magazines on offer.

▼ The Internet Cafe Lounge is located on the 7th floor, alongside the reception counter.

This price will also get you free ice cream and drinks, free Wi-Fi, and use of the comfy sofas, making it a good option for nighttime partygoers looking for a place to stay for a few hours before the first train.

Unlike a lot of cheap capsule hotels in the city, which are exclusively for male guests, this one has floors for women, which open with a swipe card.

The interior spaces are beautifully modern for such a cheap stay, but there are several things to be aware of: Free loungewear/pyjamas aren’t provided, there are no lockers, and an additional fee is required for use of the showers. That wasn’t a dealbreaker for Masami, even when she was paying 3,700 yen for her stay, given it was a Saturday.

To her surprise, the capsule room was very quiet, with almost no ambient noise from the busy streets outside, and guests quietly reading or resting inside their capsules. The inside of the capsule was spacious, and although it wasn’t an elaborate setup, it came with a mirror and power outlets, so there was nothing to complain about.

Masami wanted to shower before bedtime, so she paid an extra 200 yen at the reception desk during check-in to get a key to the shower room. Showers are set to be taken within a 30-minute timeframe, and they’re equipped with a hairdryer, shampoo, conditioner and body wash, so she had everything she needed. Plus, the door to the shower room is lockable, giving you more privacy than a lot of other capsule hotels with shared showers.

After washing, Masami felt thoroughly refreshed, so she spent some time in the lounge with a drink and some manga, which she had to eventually tear herself away from to get some shut-eye.

▼ So much manga, so little time.

When she returned to her capsule, the air conditioner was on so she felt a bit cold, but she had no problems falling asleep and slept soundly through the night. The lights in the passageway outside the capsule remain on, so if that’s something you’re concerned about, be sure to bring an eye mask.

Checkout was at 10 a.m. the next morning, so after waking early she had some time to flick through a few more manga and admire the view from the lounge.

▼ Kabukicho in the early daylight is a very different scene to the hustle and bustle at night.

Though she’d initially been sceptical about staying in a cheap capsule hotel, Masami is pleased to say that Booth Net Cafe & Capsule exceeded all her expectations. With a fantastic location, super low price and modern facilities, it’s a great place to spend the night, or even lounge about in for a few hours to re-energise during the day. And if you’re looking for somewhere cheap to eat in the area, this secret staff cafeteria is another sweet find that’ll impress both you and your wallet.

Hotel information

新宿インターネットカフェBooth / Booth Net Cafe & Capsule

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Kabukicho 1-15-5

東京都新宿区歌舞伎町1-15-5

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

