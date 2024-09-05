A clever way to make and watch anime without an electronic device.

Hayao Miyazaki is world-famous for being the director and co-founder of Studio Ghibli, but back in the ’70s he was working for a different company called Nippon Animation. This is where he cut his teeth as director for the very first time, overseeing an anime series called Future Boy Conan, which ran for 26 episodes from April to October in 1978.

The series remains a classic must-watch for diehard fans of the director, and now there’s a way we can get a closer look at how some of the scenes were cut together, thanks to a new set of sticker sheets called “Doko Demo Conan“.

“Doko Demo Conan” translates as “Anywhere Conan“, referring to the fact that you can use these stickers to bring the world of Conan to life anywhere you like. That’s because each sticker is like a tiny little animation cell, so when you place them in numerical order on, say, the corner pages of a notebook, you can create your own flip-book.

Flip through the pages and the images on the stickers spring to life, turning into action scenes with characters appearing to move, just as they do in an animation.

The sticker sheets are A5-sized (148 x 210 millimetres [5.8 x 8.3 inches]), with six sheets in the set and each sticker measuring 23 x 25 millimetres.

This set is the first instalment in what the company is calling the “Robonoid Edition“, as the stickers feature the giant Robonoid from the series, which Conan can be seen riding on the left of each sticker sheet.

The stickers are numbered from 1-150, allowing you to recreate the chase scene pictured below.

Nippon Animation describes the set as a revolutionary new way to have “a timeless masterpiece at your fingertips“. It’s a true statement, both literally and figuratively, as you can watch the scene play out in front of your eyes anytime by simply flipping the pages where you’ve attached the stickers.

▼ You can control the speed by flipping slow or fast, depending on your mood.

It’s a neat way to watch anime without an electronic device, and it also gives us a new appreciation for the beauty of hand-drawn animation and the work that’s poured into it. The flip-book sticker sheet set costs 550 yen (US$3.79]) and can be pre-purchased online from 5-12 September, with delivery scheduled to begin on 19 September.

Source, images: PR Times

