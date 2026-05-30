A flaw in the system makes this Starbucks breakfast less than stellar.

They say the third time’s the charm, and that’s what happened to us when we attempted to try the super-popular sell-out breakfast at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo in Meguro Ward recently.

▼ The Reserve Roastery Tokyo

The premium breakfast set is so popular that despite visiting twice to try it we were unable to order it as it had already sold out, and on one occasion, it had sold out by 8 in the morning, just an hour after opening.

▼ The incredibly popular menu item is called Roastery Breakfast Mattina.

On our third visit, we almost punched the air like a Starbucks-loving Super Mario when staff told us the breakfast set was available. Placing an order for it immediately, it didn’t take long for our breakfast to be served, and we were able to take a good look at everything it contained.

It looked absolutely delicious, and despite there being no Starbucks branding anywhere, it really had a Starbucks feel to it.

What we received for our breakfast was:

One croissant (or as Starbucks calls it, a Cornetto)

Two types of bread

One frittata slice

One white sausage

Salad

Ham

Minestrone soup

Nocciola spread (hazelnut chocolate spread)

To readers living outside Japan, this breakfast might not seem all that special, but here in Japan, where breakfast options are notoriously slim, it’s a rare sight to find something like this outside of a hotel buffet.

▼ We began by tasting the soup, which was hearty and delicious, and a nice nod to the Italian influence behind this particular breakfast.

Next up, we took bites of the salad, ham and fritatta, which all met our approval, before trying the cornetto, which tasted good both dipped in the soup and with some of the chocolate hazelnut spread.

▼ Our favourite item on the breakfast plate, however, was the sausage.

▼ Juicy and flavoursome, it was a high-quality sausage that left us wanting more.

The entire breakfast was flawless in terms of quality and flavour, but as we finished it all, we realised there was one thing missing.

▼ A drink.

This is the major design flaw in the Starbucks breakfast, especially when you’re dining solo. As beverages need to be purchased separately, you end up having to queue twice – once at the Princi bakery counter at the back on the ground floor where the breakfast set is sold, and once again at the drink counter.

Though the two counters are close to each other, it can become a hassle when there are long lines of people waiting to order.

Adding to the hassle is the fact that the place is so popular it can be incredibly difficult to find a seat, so you’ll be faced with a list of priorities when dining alone.

If you’re in a group, one person can find a table while another person orders breakfast and someone else gets drinks, streamlining the process and eliminating stress. When you’re dining solo, though, you have to complete all these tasks alone, which isn’t all that fun, especially when you’re paying 2,250 yen (US$14.13) for the breakfast.

Having to order breakfast at the bakery comes with another set of challenges, as you’ll need a whole lot of willpower not to succumb to the baked delights on display.

So is the breakfast set worth the hype and hassle? Well, for Starbucks fans, yes. There’s definitely an air of exclusivity about it, due to its scarcity, so every bite will make you feel like an elite Starbucks customer.

It’s especially ideal for an early-morning meetup with friends, as long as you get there at 7 a.m. sharp so you can be confident the breakfast won’t have sold out. Solo diners who don’t mind expending some energy and juggling a few things will also enjoy the breakfast, but if you prefer to walk to the beat of your own drum, or want an alternative when it sells out, then this hack will be more up your alley.

Cafe information

Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo / スターバックス リザーブ ロースタリー東京

Address: Tokyo-to, Meguro-ku, Aobadai 2-19-23

東京都目黒区青葉台2丁目19-23

Open 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Website

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