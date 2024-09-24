Use of the app requires a registration fee, verification documents, and a virtual interview for residents of Tokyo to gain access to its services.

In a 2021 online survey conducted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, 67 percent of the surveyed 3,267 residents of Tokyo hope to get married someday. However, among those, 69.3 percent haven’t even taken the first step towards finding a potential partner. The government now aims to support this group by providing the incentive to get them out the door via the Tokyo Enmusubi AI matching system (part of the Tokyo Futari Story initiative), previously announced earlier this year and finally rolled out on September 20.

▼ While some people may be wary of sharing their personal information with private dating apps due to the prevalence of dating scams, an official app sponsored by the government could allay these fears (maybe free roses and chocolates would also help?).

Enmusubi is a Japanese term that literally means “tying of fates” and signifies a matchmaking of sorts, usually in the romantic sense. Certain Shinto shrines throughout Japan are well-known as popular “enmusubi power spots” for couples and single people seeking a committed romantic relationship, so the name of the system lends a special sense of security. It’s now available to people in all stages of life who are 18 or older, legally unmarried, and live, work, or study in Tokyo. The registration fee, which was still being debated earlier this summer, is set at 11,000 yen (US$76.42) per person and provides access to the system for two years. Implementation of the fee is intended to drive away those who might have used the app for casual purposes in favor of those who are serious about settling down.

In addition, the app is being promoted with three main distinguishing points:

1. The AI system will match people with a high probability of compatibility based on their results from tests about their personal values.

2. Verification of an individual’s identity is required, including proof that they are legally single, a disclosure of income, and a virtual admissions interview with staff before gaining access to the app.

3. Consultation with experienced staff members is available for users to address any questions or concerns they may have throughout the process, from the start of dating to after marriage.

▼ The Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s end goal–to make these two a happily married couple!

Finally, Tokyo Enmusubi users should also be familiar with other governmental supports, such as in-person social offerings like sports or art-viewing, access to the Tokyo Futari Story website, which houses information relevant to those hoping to get married, such as meet-up events and recommended date spots, and the Tokyo Life Design Simulator, an AI tool for young people to simulate a life plan that includes marriage and child-raising.

If you meet the eligibility requirements, the application to register on Tokyo Enmusubi can be found here. Conversely, if you’re just as happy riding the single train, perhaps you’d enjoy reading about the things that married Japanese men and women miss the most about single life.

