We stumble upon Butch, possibly the last remaining iPhone liner-upper in the wild, and see what makes him tick.

The year was 2010. A young cub reporter named Mr. Sato, still fresh off the farmland of Shimane Prefecture, emerged from the east exit of the labyrinthine Shinjuku Station and met his new colleague for the first time. It was a young urbanite with long hair named Go Hatori, who about a decade later would become Mr. Sato’s editor.

The two dined at a nearby McDonald’s before Mr. Sato went off on one of his first assignments to wait in line for an iPhone 4 at the Softbank Store in Omotesando.

▼ Mr. Sato in 2010

After spending three nights on the sidewalk and enduring heavy rain, he ended up unable to purchase a phone because to do so he would have to switch providers from Docomo to Softbank and he couldn’t do that because he didn’t pay his Docomo bill.

Still, over that half a week, he learned that lining up for an iPhone was more than just being one of the first to own a piece of electronics. It was about challenging yourself and the sense of camaraderie that comes with being around those doing the same. In fact, this was when Mr. Sato and our website formed a long-lasting friendship with Butch a.k.a. Big Wave.

▼ Butch in 2010

In the years that followed, Mr. Sato and Butch would both become regular fixtures on the iPhone line-up circuit, with Butch waiting in front of the Omotesando SoftBank and Mr. Sato haunting Docomo shops. They both became increasingly good at it too, with Butch’s wild looks and infinitely affable character frequently appearing on news reports and Mr. Sato occasionally becoming the first in Japan to purchase an iPhone while rubbing shoulders with celebs.

▼ From left to right: Actress Maki Horikita, Docomo president Kaoru Kato, senbero god Mr. Sato, and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe

However, by the later 2010s, the lineup game was going sour. Phone shops seemed to be passive-aggressively discouraging the practice and the seemingly sneaky ways they denied letting Mr. Sato be the first to purchase an iPhone were eating away at our reporter’s patience.

▼ Mr. Sato in 2016, dressed as Pikachu and having been denied entry to the iPhone 7 release

One could say that the COVID-19 pandemic killed off the iPhone lineups for good, but by all indications, they were already well on their way out…

Flash forward to present-day Tokyo, our Mr. Sato, now a seasoned reporter and champion pole dancer, was strolling past that same Omotesando Softbank that he had lined up in front of 14 years ago. He pondered to himself how impressive it was that the store stayed in the same place for so long when suddenly his eyes fell on another familiar sight.

As Mr. Sato got closer, Butch seemed to be staring at something but because of the big mirrored sunglasses, our reporter couldn’t realize it was at him until Butch shouted out.

▼ Butch: “Bruhhhhhh!”

Mr. Sato: “What are you doing here?”

Butch: “It’s party time.”

Mr. Sato: “Party?”

Butch: “Bruh, don’t tell me you forgot! Every new iPhone release is a party! You know, the line! The line, bruh. How could you forget, man?”

Mr. Sato: “You know they’re just going to find a way not to sell it to you and you’ll just end up with a screen protector again.”

Butch: “Naw, man. I preordered it online so they gotta give it to me!”

After catching up for a bit, Mr. Sato wished Butch luck and went about his day. After all, there was no way he’d be getting back into a lineup after the way he was treated.

When Mr. Sato got back to the office, he told everyone about Butch, and the question of how he makes a living came up. Butch seemed always able to drop everything and wait for days in front of a mobile phone shop, and yet lives in Tokyo, which isn’t cheap by any measure. We knew that he was a prolific YouTuber, but his numbers weren’t nearly on par with the upper echelon of earners there and he must have to supplement the rest of his income somehow. To find out, our reporter Seiji Nakazawa went to see Butch the next day.

Butch was still in front of the Omotesando SoftBank in a line that consisted of only himself. He seemed unfazed by that fact though and despite it, Seiji found the sight of him oddly nostalgic.

Seiji: “When was the last time you did this?”

Butch: “It’s been four years. It’s been a while, but I’m back in the holy land!”

Seiji: “What have you been doing in the meantime?”

Butch: “Because of the pandemic, for the last four years, I’ve been lining up at places like campsites where I won’t get in anyone’s way.”

Seiji: “What do you mean lining up at campsites? They don’t sell iPhones there, do they?”

Butch: “The iPhone is always in my heart, man, so if I line up there then a new iPhone might show up there too.”

Seiji: “No, it won’t.”

Butch: “Yeah, I guess you’re right. Some things are just not meant to be.”

Seiji: “So like, what do you usually do? How do you live?”

Butch: “I live life to the fullest, bruh.”

Seiji: “No, be serious for a minute. I mean, what do you do to make money to pay your rent?”

Butch: “I guess you could say I’m a talento.”

Seiji: “A talento?”

“Talento” is a sort of all-purpose term for a television celebrity that serves a kind of utilitarian role by appearing in various things like commercials, as a member of a panel, as a contestant on a game show, or as a host of a kid’s show. They can come from all corners of media and can be singers, comedians, academics, or models, but they ironically tend not to use their “talents” in these appearances and instead do things like discuss current events or sample food at restaurants.

Butch: “More specifically, I do things like MC at events or appear in commercials. I recently hosted a motorcycle show in Fukushima.”

Seiji: “Now that you mention it, I remember seeing you in a Puzzle & Dragons commercial and starring in a music video by Yuuri. How do you get those gigs?”

▼ Butch’s Puzzle & Dragons commercial

Butch: “I’m signed up with a casting agency and I get them through people I know.”

Seiji: “How often do you do that?”

Butch: “It varies. Some months I have zero work and others I’m booked half the time. Any leftover time I film and edit YouTube content.”

Seiji: “So that’s how you get by?”

Butch: “I also work in fashion.”

Seiji: “A part-time salesperson?”

Butch: “No, I have my own fashion brand. I sell it online and that helps a little. That being said, I found a place with the cheapest rent possible and have to scrimp and save to make ends meet… Please give me a job!”

Seiji did not have a job to give but was satisfied to now know how Butch lives and let him get back to sitting in front of the Softbank store.

At long last, 20 September had arrived and the iPhone 16 was set to go on sale. Mr. Sato thought it only right that he go and support his friend, so he woke up early and headed over. When he arrived he was surprised to find that Butch was no longer alone…

It was a TV crew with the morning program THE TIME, on the Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS). Just like old times, they were getting sound bites to report on the launch of the iPhone 16. Mr. Sato decided to hang back and wait until they were finished before saying hello.

Butch still seemed in high spirits with half an hour to go before the store opened.

However, as the minutes ticked by he fell strangely quiet. Either he was becoming super focused on the moment he was waiting for or he was asleep. Mr. Sato couldn’t tell because of the sunglasses.

When the clock struck eight, Butch sprung up from his chair and casually hopped up the steps to the Softbank store.

Mr. Sato agreed to wait outside and take a video of Butch coming out of the store for his YouTube channel. Five minutes later a notification appeared on Mr. Sato’s phone. Shohei Ohtani had just made history by being the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. Mr. Sato hoped this wouldn’t cause the morning show to bump Butch’s segment.

As the minutes passed by, Mr. Sato wondered what was going on. Butch was first in his line of one and said he preordered the phone, so it would seem he just had to pay for it and walk out.

Another 40 minutes went by and Mr. Sato got worried that Softbank was trying to pull one over on Butch like Docomo had done to him in years past.

Suddenly, another notification appeared on Mr. Sato’s phone. Ohtani got yet another home run and stolen base, earning 10 RBIs in that game alone.

That guy really is riding a big wave, and speaking of big waves…

Butch was walking out of the store with a big grin on his face and turned around to bow at the staff before leaving. It was that kind of sincere consideration for others that Mr. Sato really appreciated about Butch.

However, Butch’s happy demeanor didn’t necessarily mean he was successful. The Softbank staff could have spat in his face and only sold him a keychain, and Butch would still find the bright side of it. That’s just the kind of guy he was.

But seconds later he triumphantly held up his new iPhone 16 Pro.

As Butch stood on the steps, radiating confidence with the power of a thousand suns over his new phone, no other customers went in to buy one. Mr. Sato also noticed several signs saying there were lots of iPhone 16 models in stock… almost imploring people to come in and buy one.

Mr. Sato didn’t want to be a Debbie downer, but he felt he had to bring this up to Butch…

Mr. Sato: “I hate to say this, but I don’t think you needed to line up for this phone.”

Butch: “Bruh, I hate to say this too, but I think you fell the f*$k off. I’m not lining up to buy an iPhone, I’m buying an iPhone to line up! Don’t get it twisted.”

Butch: “And check this out! The staff gave me a huge power hug!”

The staff didn’t actually hug Butch and lift him off the ground. In his language “power hug” means a kind gesture. In this case, it was a special thank you message they prepared for him. Unfortunately, we can’t show the whole thing because the name of staff members was on it, but it included a picture of Butch, mentioned that they watch his YouTube channel, and had his catchphrase written to prove it.

Butch: “So, I got the phone no problem and that’s great! But letters like that, man… That is what it’s all about!”

What Butch said hit Mr. Sato in the core and made him reflect on the past 14 years. He remembered that in the beginning, it used to be about the line for him too, but somewhere along the way, the prestige of being the first and photo ops with Ken Watanabe made him forget that…

Butch, on the other hand, never forgot why he got into lining up for iPhones. And even though the world has moved on from it, he will always cherish that as one part of who he is.

It’s just another reason why Mr. Sato had to like the guy. As he wished his former linemate the best and parted ways, he looked forward to the next big wave to catch Big Wave on, wherever it may be.

Photos © SoraNews24

