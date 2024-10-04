Back-to-back honor reflects Japan’s timeless and at-the-moment appeals.

Condé Nast Traveler has released the results of its Readers’ Choice Awards, and for the second year in a row, Japan has been voted Best Country.

Japan finished with a score of 95.32 in the annual user survey, followed by Switzerland at 94.62 and Thailand at 92.29.

A detailed breakdown of the scoring system isn’t provided, but in announcing the results Condé Nast references pent-up demand for travel to Japan, which was one of the very last countries to re-open to international leisure travel following the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with restrictions in place even as the eyes of the world turned to Japan during the Tokyo Olympics. The Games being over doesn’t mean that there’s a lack of things to see and do in Japan, though, and Condé Nast cites such myriad attractions as the country’s iconic cherry blossoms and Ghibli Park as being big draws for visitors from overseas, along with historical architecture, avant-garde art events, and delicious food and drink. Japan also ranked sixth in the survey’s rankings of Friendliest Countries in the World, and Tokyo placed sixth on its list of Friendliest Cities in the World.

▼ The Park Hyatt Kyoto was voted Japan’s best hotel in the survey

Not mentioned in the announcement, but impossible to ignore, is the impact of current currency exchange rates. During the last two years the yen has been extremely weak, making travel in Japan its most affordable in a generation for inbound international travelers. With Condé Nast being primarily focused on luxury travel, cost might not seem like it would be a major concern for its readers, but the immensely favorable exchange rate is allowing those with moderately deep pockets to enjoy some of Japan’s finest high-end travel experiences, with the added bonus of enjoying them in a country with highly developed travel infrastructure even outside of resort areas.

It’s unclear how long the exchange rate will be so attractive for foreign tourists. Japan’s unique cultural mix of modern and classical elements, though, and its penchant for blending home-grown traditions with intriguing influences from outside its borders, are fundamental parts of its society, though, and so it’s going to remain a great place to visit for years to come.

Source: Condé Nast Traveler (1, 2, 3)

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert image: PR Times

