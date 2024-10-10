Floodway in Tokyo to be flooded with soundwaves.

There are few artists in the world, let alone Japan, quite like EYE. He’s probably best known around the world as the ringleader and voice of the noise music collective Boredoms and previously the noise duo Hanatarash, whose live shows often involved reckless use of power tools with the occasional excavator or molotov cocktail. However, he’s also a prolific visual artist who fearlessly pivots from minimalist sketches to vibrant colors so explosive they would make even the most seasoned pop artist squint their eyes.

▼ EYE just hanging out

He’s also been holding a series of large-scale communal musical events in various locations around the world such as 77BOADRUM, in which 77 drummers played near the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on 7 July 2007, 88BOADRUM, in which 88 drummers played for 88 minutes in Los Angeles at 8:08 pm 8 August 2008, and well, you get the numerical idea.

His latest project will be the biggest of these yet and is scheduled to take place on 3 November at the Arakawa Floodway in eastern Tokyo. Ever since this canal and lock was completed in 1924, the surrounding area’s incidents of flooding have dropped to 0 year on year.

▼ The Arakawa Floodway and Lock Gate

Now in its 100th year, Arv100 is meant to be a musical prayer and purification ritual to hope for its continued service, especially as climate change wreaks havoc in the form of stronger typhoons and other natural disasters.

▼ The 111BOADRUM in Byron Bay, Australia, is similar in execution but this event will be much bigger.

Arv100 will involve 200 “cymballers” who will play their cymbals in unison along with EYE and other professional musicians. Recruitment for cymballers was held early last September but filled up in a matter of hours, so unfortunately, chances of taking part are slim to nil now. However, people are still welcome to view the event. This type of performance transcends typical music as the reverberations of the cymbals can sometimes form a wave that you can actually feel moving around rather than simply hearing it.

▼ This video explanation shows how EYE will be conducting the cymballers while floating on his back in the middle of the floodway.

Not only can those in the area watch the performance, but anyone can also be a part of this event by contributing to the Arv100 crowdfunding project running between now and 6 November. Pledgers can receive a range of items such as commemorative T-shirts or drumsticks. There were also five one-of-a-kind cymbals with EYE’s artwork on them, but they sold out quickly.

▼ The drumsticks can either be picked up at the venue or delivered.

Those who pledge money can also get their name on the credits of the livestream which anyone will be able to view online. The platform has not yet been announced but should be shortly on the event website. Still, if you can get out to the Arakawa Floodway on 3 November, I’d highly recommend it so you can enjoy this one-of-a-kind event with all your senses.

Event information

Arv100

Arakawa Lock Gate / 荒川ロックゲート

Tokyo-to, Edogawa-ku, Komatsugawa 1-Chome

東京都江戸川区小松川 1丁目

Start time: 1 p.m., 3 November

Crowdfunding Page

Website

Source: Arv100, Ubgoe

Images: Ubgoe

