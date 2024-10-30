What a wonderful series to have a Takarazuka adaptation.

Japan’s all-female theater company, the Takarazuka Revue, draws from some pretty eclectic source material for their stage productions. In the past, they’ve performed adaptations of anime such as The Rose of Versailles and works of literature such as works of literature like Pride and Prejudice, and even drawn inspiration from the life of Abraham Lincoln.

Now Takarazuka is branching out yet again with the announcement of a musical stage adaptation of video game Akumajo Dracula. Aside from the “Dracula” part, that might not be a name that means much to audiences outside of Japan, but there are a whole lot of people worldwide who are familiar with Akumajo Dracula’s international title: Castlevania.

Yes, Takarazuka’s newest project is a musical version of developer Konami’s landmark franchise focused on the repeating resurrections of Dracula and the equally consistent efforts of various vampire killers who rise up to oppose him. And as if that wasn’t enough to grab fans’ interest, the stage play’s full title will be Akumajo Dracula: Gekka no Kakusei. Gekka no Kakusei translates to “Awakening Under the Moon” or “Moonlight Awakening,” but even more so than its aura of mysterious elegance, the enticing part of the subtitle is its similarity to Gekka no Yasokyoku, or “Moonlight Nocturne,” which was the Japanese-market title of 1997’s Symphony of the Night, arguably the best-loved game in the entire Castlevania franchise.

▼ Trailer for Castlevania Requiem, the bundled re-release of Symphony of the Night and its series predecessor Rondo of Blood

Though Takarazuka’s announcement says that Moonlight Awakening will be “the opening of a new door in the Castlevania series,” the obviously intended connection to Symphony of the Night is a sign of more than just a surface-level affection for the franchise, and Takarazuka’s description of “beautiful visuals” and “majestic classical music” as key characteristics of Castlevania likewise speaks to a confidence-inspiring respect for the source material’s artistic merits.

A full cast and list of characters has yet to be announced, but the Castlevania musical’s lead role will be played by Sea Towaki, top actress of Takarazuka’s Hana-gumi/Flower Troupe, who primarily plays male roles.

▼ Towaki in an ad for Mitsui Sumitomo’s credit services. While her slender physique might not match the beefy builds of Castlevania’s Belmont family of protagonists, it wouldn’t look out of place for Alucard, Dracula’s estranged son and the main character of Symphony of the Night.

Takarazuka’s Castlevania: Moonlight Awakening will open at the Takarazuka Grand Theater in Takarazuka City, Hyogo Prefecture, on June 7, where it will run until July 20. After a short break, the production then moves to the Tokyo Takarazuka Theater in downtown Tokyo’s Yurakucho neighborhood from August 16 to September 28. Tickets go on sale to non-fan club members for the Hyogo performances May 17, and Tokyo on July 13.

