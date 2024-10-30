Shibuya is going to the dogs in the cutest way possible–and you can now take them home to share with family and friends.

Japanese lifestyle brand Felissimo is usually where we feed our addiction for cute cat goods, but this time, it’s the doggos that have captured our hearts–specifically, mini marshmallows that pay homage to the Akita Inu breed of native Japanese dog, which is a designated Natural Monument of Japan.

Felissimo’s humorous sub-brand You+More! began offering online sales of the new treats, called Too Cute to Eat Mini Japanese-style Akita Inu Marshmallows, on October 17. They’re similar to the cat marshmallows and Shiba Inu marshmallows that we’ve seen from the brand in the past, but this time, they come in two different versions.

The first version features a general Akita Inu face design with three different coat and color patterns. Akita Inu are quite large and floofy in real life, making them perfect for representation in squishable, squeezable marshmallow form.

▼ Just look at those amusing expressions! Their faces are 100-percent squish-worthy.

The marshmallows themselves are made from egg whites and agar-agar and are filled with a delectable chocolate paste.

You can enjoy eating them on their own or decorating other snacks and hot drinks with them for a delightfully fun appearance.

Finally, they come packaged in a lovely box with an Akita Inu illustration on the lid which is worth keeping on its own.

The second version features a specific face design based on the most beloved and famous Akita Inu of all time: Hachiko. These ones are a faithful representation of the real Hachiko, right down to his trademark folded left ear.

Like the general Akita Inu marshmallows, the Hachiko ones are also filled with a chocolate paste (note: the real Hachiko was not, in fact, filled with chocolate).

▼ We can’t get enough of those irresistible, squishy cheeks.

One of Felissimo’s suggestions for serving the Hachiko marshmallows is to place them on top of a traditional Japanese dessert, like this anmitsu.

Lastly, they also come packaged in a stylish box, this time with a cute illustration of Hachiko looking over his shoulder in greeting.

Both versions of the mini marshmallows are retailing for 1,944 yen (US$12.77) per box. Even better, Felissimo has teamed up with the One for Akita Project, which aims to protect and preserve the breed by partnering with merchants who pledge a portion of proceeds to conservation efforts since Akita Inu registrations are currently down more than 8 percent from their peak number in Japan.

In person, the Akita Inu and Hachiko marshmallows can be found at JR Akita Station and at the Akita Airport since Akita Prefecture is the birthplace of the breed. However, the Hachiko marshmallows can also be found in Tokyo in a place much more convenient for most international travelers. After all, there’s no better place to sell them than in the Shibuya district’s Shibuya Scramble Square shopping mall, which is very close to the famous statue of Hachiko where tourists line up to snap a picture together.

The store is called Hachifull Shibuya meets Akita and is absolutely packed with any kind of Hachiko merchandise that you can dream up.

The mini marshmallows make for an excellent souvenir for yourself or your loved ones from your trip to Japan. Please note, however, that the Shibuya Hachiko statue will be blocked from public view this year during the days surrounding Halloween–so plan your shopping and photo-taking in the Shibuya area over the next week accordingly.

Store information

Hachifull Shibuya meets Akita / ハチふる SHIBUYA meets AKITA

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Shibuya 2-24-12 Shibuya Scramble Square, 14th floor

東京都渋谷区渋谷二丁目 24 番 12 号 渋谷スクランブルスクエア 14 階

Open: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Website

Source: PR Times, Felissimo

Images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!