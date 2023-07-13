Excited lead actress says she’s already a Final Fantasy fan.

Earlier this year, Final Fantasy X was adapted into a kabuki play, with, as is the Japanese theatrical artform’s custom, all of the roles being played by men. Now there’s another single-sex live-action Final Fantasy stage show on the horizon, but this time with all roles being played by women.

Since 1913, the all-female Takarazuka troupe has been performing lavish musical revues and plays, becoming Japan’s best-known and most highly respected theater company. In a recent announcement of its upcoming schedule, the troupe revealed that it will be staging a Takarazuka version of Final Fantasy XVI, the latest installment in the long-running series from Square Enix which just released last month,

The play will be performed at both the Takarazuka Grand Theater in Takarazuka City, Hyogo Prefecture, and also at the company’s secondary venue, the Tokyo Takarazuka Theater in the Yurakucho neighborhood in downtown Tokyo. The Final Fantasy XVI play will be written and directed by Naoko Koyanagi, who has been with the company since 1999 and whose writing/directing credits include Takarazuka’s adaptations of Lupin III and Shall We Dance.

▼ Final Fantasy XVI game trailer

A full cast list is yet to be announced, but Toa Serika, the top male-character performing actress in Takarazuka’s Cosmos troupe is set to appear, ostensible as Final Fantasy XVI’s protagonist Clive Rosfield. “I myself am a Final Fantasy fan,” said Serika of her involvement, “so this is a very exciting project for me.”

▼ Toa Serika, posing with Excalibur (the Arthurian legends-version of the sword, not the Final Fantasy one

The Takarazuka Final Fantasy XVI (which, like all Takarazuka plays, will be one half of a two-part performance that also includes an unrelated musical revue) will open at the Takarazuka Grand Theater on May 17, 2024, and run until June 23 before heading to the Tokyo Takarazuka Theater from July 13 to August 25. Ticket pre-sales open on April 27 for the Grand Theater performances, and o June 9 for Tokyo.

