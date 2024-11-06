Soak all your troubles away at this riverside oasis.

Japan’s island of Kyushu often gets overlooked by a lot of overseas tourists to Japan, but it’s a place that deserves to be on your itinerary, with hidden gems and off-the-beaten-path discoveries you won’t find anywhere else.

One highlight is a stop in Hita City, a site so steeped in history and culture it’s known as the “Little Kyoto of Kyushu“. Developed as the political, economic, and cultural centre of Kyushu during the Edo period (1603-1868), as a “tenryo” (land under the direct control of the Shogunate), Hita has today become sacred ground for fans of the anime Attack on Titan, as it’s the hometown of Hajime Isayama, the manga artist behind the popular series.

▼ Hita is just over an hour away by car and train from Fukuoka Airport in Hakata, where you’ll be greeted by giant sushi on the luggage carousel.

Hita is on the way to popular tourist sites and onsen hotspots Beppu and Yufuin, making it a great place to add to your travels. There’s a lot of idyllic scenery to enjoy here, especially at Hoshuyama Station on the JR Kyushu Hitahikosan Line, which is known as a “県境駅” (“Kenkyuu eki” or “Prefectural Border Station”) as the station platform spans the border of Fukuoka Prefecture and Oita Prefecture.