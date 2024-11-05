Award-winning warrior knapsack now available for sale.

Part of what makes a good warrior is being able to think on your feet and repurpose materials to suit your own needs. That ethos is certainly evident in a new limited-edition backpack produced by Murase Kabanko, a Japanese bag manufacturer that’s been in business since 1957.

The new bag is so unique it recently won the artistic design award at the Japan Leather Award 2024, where it received glowing praise from judges for both its looks and its clever use of scraps left over from the leather-making process. The judges also felt it would help children become “more courageous”, as randoseru (sturdy backpacks with rounded lids like these) are commonly used by elementary school children in Japan.

Randoseru are known for being so tough one is enough to last children the entire duration of elementary school, from kindergarten through to year six. You won’t find a tougher looking randoseru than this one, though, and you don’t have to be a child to use it, as randoseru are so beloved a lot of adults have been adding them to their wardrobes as well.

▼ With every bag crafted by hand, this is not your everyday schoolbag.

Leather scraps that would otherwise go to waste are given a new life in this samurai design, with brass studs helping to affix them securely in place.

The bag is the brainchild of Kenki Okada, a randoseru craftsman who has long been producing products for the company and recently received Level 1 certification in this year’s Technical Certification Examination for Handbags and Accessories (Leather Division).

Murase Kabanko is also selling another bag that’s been attracting a lot of attention recently: the Ukiyoe Fugaku.

Fugaku is another word for Mt Fuji, and this bag is modelled on one of the famous ukiyoe block prints from the renowned series “Fugaku Sanjuurokkei” (“Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji“) by Japanese artist Hokusai (1760–1849).

Both randoseru are just two of many impressive designs produced by the company, and they’re a remarkable display of just what can be achieved in the world of randoseru backpacks. Like any well-made product, though, these come with a hefty price, as they retail for 500,000 yen (US$3,284.83) each.

Still, if you have the money to spare, these are rare bags that’ll turn heads everywhere you go, whether you’re using them for school or work. They can be purchased at the Murase Kabanko website, with approximately six months required for delivery, as each one is made to order. And if you’re shopping for your pup, there’s a randoseru backpack for them too.

Source: Murase Kabanko

Featured image: Murase Kabanko

Insert images: Murase Kabanko (1, 2), press release

