Soak in a high-quality bath while watching planes soar overhead, only steps away from the airport.

For most travelers, the airport experience revolves around check-in and security procedures, before wandering around duty free waiting for their gate number to be called. After all, no one wants to miss their flight. However, for those looking to unwind a little before or after their journey, Haneda Airport offers a hot spring that is directly connected to the terminal.

▼ Izumi Tenku no Yu

To get there you must first pass through Haneda Airport Garden, a shopping facility located on the second floor of Terminal 3. The first area you will encounter is a street lined with shops selling traditional crafts, so it’s a great chance to pick up last-minute souvenirs before your flight.

As an extra benefit from now until 16 March, the shopping mall is holding a collaboration with Hololive’s Shiranui Construction unit, so let’s take a moment to stop and take a look at what the virtual YouTube talent agency is selling.

▼ The five members of the unit

Fans will be happy to see these familiar faces in the shopping area.

▼ President: Shiranui Flare

▼ Vice President: Omaru Polka

▼ Head of Public Relations & Planning (and Head of Sales): Hoshimachi Suisei

▼ Head of Education: Sakura Miko

▼ Intern: Shirogane Noel

If you’re here specifically for Hololive, you can pick up some special goods in the “Room 2” sales space during the event period.

If you’re here for the baths, you can make a beeline for Izumi Tenku no Yu, the hot spring on the 12th floor of Hotel Villa Fontaine Premier, which essentially serves as the hotel’s bathhouse, making it a convenient option if you’re traveling or staying nearby.

Upon entry, you put your shoes into a locker and take the key, as this will act as your entry wristband and can be used to make purchases throughout the facility, with payment being finalized when it is time to leave. However, there’s a little catch: the entry fee is a rather pricey 4,800 yen (US$32.12). Even hotel guests aren’t completely off the hook; they still have to pay 2,000 yen to use it. So, what does the facility provide to justify its sky-high cost?

▼ Children aged 0-3, or who are in diapers, cannot enter

There is a dining area, a stone sauna, a relaxation space, and the bathhouse itself.

The wall facing the airport has massive windows, offering sweeping views of Haneda Airport and, while much of the runway can’t be seen, you still get to enjoy watching planes take off and land.

The relaxation area has reclining chairs that tilt back almost like beds. With such a pleasant and spacious area, it’s no wonder that so many people can be found fast asleep on the chairs. If you need some shut-eye after a refreshing bath, then this makes for a perfect location. Be careful not to sleep past 1:00 a.m. though, or you’ll end up incurring the additional late night charge of 4,000 yen.

What about the main attraction: the baths? The promotional photos make the baths look spacious with a fantastic view.

In reality, the baths feel smaller than they appeared in the photos, and the lower part of the windows, both inside and out, are frosted. Perfect for privacy, but not exactly ideal if you were hoping to get stunning views while you soak in the bath. That being said, it’s still very possible to stretch out and gaze at the sky, watching planes fly overhead.

So, is it worth the hefty price tag? The atmosphere and facility quality are undeniably top-tier, which, on top of the convenient location, definitely makes the money spent worthwhile. They even provide sunrise times and the best viewing spots.

It is open 24 hours, although the baths can’t be used between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. due to cleaning. There’s no need to bring anything, as all amenities and towels are provided. Take note, however, that they don’t allow you to bring in your suitcases or carry-on luggage if they have wheels, so you’ll have to leave them at the Omotenashi Center on the second floor (next to the entrance to the hotel) or in a coin locker.

While not quite on par with Narita Airport’s hidden gem, Sora no Yu, it’s still a great spot to unwind, whether before or after a flight, while waiting for your hotel check-in time, or just escaping Tokyo’s rush hour.

Facility information

Haneda Kuko Izumi Tenku no Yu / 羽田空港 泉天空の湯

Address: Tokyo-to, Ota-ku, Haneda Airport 2-chome 7-1

東京都大田区羽田空港2丁目7−1

Open 24 hours

Website

Related links: Haneda Airport Garden, Shiranui Construction Colloboration, PR Times

Photos ©SoraNews24

Insert image: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]