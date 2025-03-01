A huge event in a huge state is in the cards.

For a few years now, One Piece fans have been flocking in growing numbers to the annual One Piece Day celebration held in Japan during the summer. It’s a large-scale convention with exhibits, games, announcements, and many live appearances from voice actors and musicians connected to the world of the long-running series.

However, One Piece is also a series that transcends borders and is loved around the world, so it’s only right that One Piece Day can also be enjoyed by people in other countries. That’s why this year, a very special One Piece Day will land in the USA and be held in Dallas, Texas. In its true fashion, there’s so much stuff going on that this “day” will actually be two days, on 8 and 9 March.

The theme of this event will be the official trading card game and it will be the venue for the world’s first regional qualifying round for the One Piece Trading Card Game Championship 25-26 season. A whopping 3,000 people are expected to participate across the two-day event to determine who will advance this season. This jam-packed competition will also be honored in the form of a 10-minute drone show at 7:30 in the evening of 8 March.

All the popular features of Japan’s One Piece Day festivities will also be there, including exhibits of artwork and merchandise displays, as well as a reading area that will have every volume of the One Piece manga available to read in English, though good luck getting through it all in just two days.

There will also be panel discussions featuring English voice actors Brina Palencia (Chopper) and Jason Liebrecht (Rob Lucci) and performances by theme-song legends Hiroshi Kitadani and Maki Otsuki. There are some surprise Japanese guests expected to appear as well.

▼ Clockwise from top left: Maki Otsuki, Jason Liebrecht, Hiroshi Kitadani, Brina Palencia

And the best part of it all is that admission to this huge event is absolutely free! All you need to do is set up an account on the Bandai TCG+ app, select One Piece, set your region to USA, and press the “Apply” button for “(Late Entry) General Entry” which will grant you access to the venue, as well as some free swag in the form of limited edition One Piece TCG cards and tote bag. Just be sure to do it before the 5 March deadline.

Participation in the card tournament requires a fee, but as of this writing, all the slots appear to be filled. You can check the official website for up-to-the-minute details. Also, fans in the U.S. are in for a treat with the release of the English version of the One Piece Base app that lets you read back issues of the series with animated synopses and has a portrait generator that converts your face into Eiichiro Oda’s distinctive style.

And much like past One Piece Days, the main stage programs will be livestreamed on the English One Piece YouTube channel during which an announcement regarding the anime will be made for the first time.

So, however you plan to do so, be sure to check out this monumental event in One Piece history and hopefully look forward to more like it in a country near you.

Event information

One Piece Day Dallas – Card Game Celebration

Venue: Fair Park (at Centennial Hall, Automobile Building and Esplanade Fountain)

3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas, Texas

Date: 8 & 9 March, 2025, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. both days



Images: ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

