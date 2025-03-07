New secret ball makes the magic happen in this limited-edition beverage.

As we head into spring, Starbucks is capturing the joy of blue skies, blossoms, and sunnier days with a brand new limited-edition Frappuccino. Called the Haruzora Milk Coffee Frappuccino, which translates as “Spring Sky Milk Coffee Frappuccino“, this beautifully named beverage is incredibly special as it’s one of the most innovative the chain has ever produced.

What makes the drink so unique is the new “strawberry ball” hidden inside, which, when you break into it with your straw, transforms the Frappuccino from a milky coffee into a fruity, colourful concoction.

▼ Like the breaking of spring after a dull, bleak winter, this drink changes colour from a milky brown…

▼ …to a glorious gradation of pink, orange and blue.

The change in both colour and taste is an exciting first for the chain, and customers get to make the magic happen themselves. According to Starbucks, there are three steps to getting the ultimate enjoyment out of the new drink.

1. First, enjoy the gentle, mellow sweetness of the milk coffee on its own.

2. Use your straw to find the strawberry ball hidden inside the cup and break it open to release its sweet-and-sour strawberry sauce.

3. Mix it all around with your straw and enjoy the transformation as the beverage slowly takes on a pink hue and a surprising strawberry-flavoured milk coffee taste.

The excitement that comes with breaking open the ball is said to mirror the excitement many people in Japan will be feeling at this time of year, when new school years and jobs start, marking a life transformation. To help dial up the excitement even further, Starbucks is turning its Shibuya Parco branch into a “Spring Sky Ballpark” for 10 days, with fun activities and photo spots to celebrate the debut of the strawberry ball. ▼ The Shibuya Parco branch will be selling limited quantities of the new drink from 10 March, ahead of its official 12 March release. The new Frappuccino is like getting two drinks for the price of one, because you get to control the timing of the ball-breaking. Break it early on in the proceedings and you’ll enjoy a more mellow, milky strawberry coffee flavour. Break it towards the end of the drink and you’ll get intense mouthfuls of fruit. It’s a clever way to entice us into making repeat purchases, as we experiment with different timings to seek out the perfect flavour. Available in a Tall size only, and priced at 750 yen (US$5.07) for dine-in or 736 yen for takeout, the Spring Sky Milk Coffee Frappuccino will be available at Starbucks stores nationwide from 12 March to 8 April. Event information

Shunzora Ballpark / 春空ボールパーク

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Udagawacho 15-1, Starbucks Coffee Shibuya Parco Store, Shibuya Parco 5F

東京都 渋谷区 宇田川町15-1 スターバックス コーヒー 渋谷パルコ店渋谷パルコ5階

Open: 8:00 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Event runs from 10-19 March, with presales commencing at 1:00 p.m. on 10 March and limited supplies only from 10-11 March. Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

