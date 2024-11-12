Tensions are in danger of overflowing due to the project’s massive projected expenses.

A new water fountain is set to be built and completed by the end of next year in Tokyo’s waterfront Odaiba Marine Park. Provisionally called the “Odaiba Fountain,” the structure is expected to become a new landmark for locals and tourists alike due to its elegant design in the shape of a Somei Yoshino cherry blossom, which is Tokyo’s prefectural flower, and spectacular water shows. At 150 meters (164 yards) tall and 250 meters wide, it will also join the ranks of the largest water fountains in the entire world.

▼ Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms

While that premise may sound attractive, many private citizens balked after learning on November 6 that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has allocated over 2.6 billion yen (US$17 million) for fountain construction costs in its fiscal budget for next year, which is in addition to 20 million yen in design costs that have already been spent. Furthermore, the government estimates that fountain upkeep costs will reach the tune of between 150 million to 200 million yen every year once it’s completed.

The cost of construction and upkeep for the fountain will be funded by sale of reclaimed land and other sources. In addition, with Japan currently experiencing unprecedented numbers of foreign tourists, the number of people that visit the Odaiba area each year is expected to reach 30 million people, resulting in a local economic impact of 9.8 billion yen per year.

Japanese net users met the news with mixed reactions, with some preparing to welcome the new local symbol and others dubious at best about its worth:

“I want the government to improve the lives of Tokyo residents first.”

“They’re gonna build it in a place with such strong winds??”

“The area’s a bit lonely without the Ferris wheel anymore, so I’m OK with it.”

“Most massive projects like this tend to go over budget.”

“Are they gonna power it using seawater?”

In any case, the Odaiba Fountain is greenlit to be built and is sure to become another photo-op destination in Odaiba along with the likes of the Unicorn Gundam, Statue of Liberty, Rainbow Bridge, and more.

