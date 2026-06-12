It’s a critical hit!

The hit role-playing video game franchise Dragon Quest is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and one way they’re marking the occasion is by teaming up with Rohto Pharmaceutical. These two brands have teamed up in the past to release versions of Rohto Z! eyedrops in containers that resemble the game’s most popular monster, the Slime.

The first version came out in 2017 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rohto Z! and the second came about in 2023 for the 25th anniversary of Dragon Quest Monsters. But for a milestone as big as this, they decided to take things up a notch and create a limited edition King Slime Rohto Z!, which went on sale on 10 June and has a bottle shaped like a King Slime.

For those unfamiliar with the game, a King Slime is a larger and stronger version of the Slime monsters, sometimes formed when multiple regular Slimes appear and merge together. In addition to being a more formidable foe, the King Slime knows ice magic spells, which also makes it a perfect muse for limited edition eye drops with a cooling sensation.

Three types of eyedrops were created, each with a different level of ice spell from the game. Rohto Z! regular strength drops are based on Crack, the lowest-ranked ice magic attack, Rohto Z! Pro is represented by the mid-level spell Crackle, and Rohto Z! Contact is the top-tier Kacrackle. Also in honor of the King Slime, these eye drops come in a larger container, bumped up from 12 milliliters to 16 milliliters.

There are also lots of game references and easter eggs hidden in the packaging, or rather, I should say there “were” lots of references, because by the end of 10 June, they all appeared to have already sold out. In fact, some places even sold out the day before their release because they were put on shelves ahead of schedule. Either Rohto underestimated the sheer popularity of King Slimes or there was a sudden outbreak of mass digital eye strain.

Normally in Japan, when something becomes hugely popular like this, resellers emerge to grab as many as they can and then post them for sale online at an inflated price. There were some reports of King Slime eyedrops appearing on the Mercari flea market app, but they were quickly taken down for violating the usage terms that prohibit the sale of pharmaceutical products. Mercari was very quick about it too, because not only does it violate their rules, but it’s against the law to sell pharmaceuticals without a license. Even attempts to sell empty boxes and bottles were shot down.

▼ “This BS is an obvious violation of the rules. I mean, it’s even a violation of the pharmaceutical law, so they can get arrested.”

But even without the effect of resellers, King Slime Rohto Z! has become a very rare breed of monster, which some have compared to the encounter rate of the Metal King Slime in the games. So, if you’re exploring the world and a King Slime Rohto Z! draws near, be sure to hit it fast and hard with money attacks and don’t let it heal. Only then will you have one of the most coveted treasures in Japan.

Source: Shukan Josei Prime, PR Times, Hachima Kiko

Images: PR Times

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