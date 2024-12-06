Includes new shops for Daiso’s sister brands too.

If you were to sum up downtown Tokyo’s Shinjuku neighborhood in a single word, “variety” would be the one to do it with. Skyscraper department stores with brand-name fashions, gigantic electronics retailers with all sorts of gadgets, fancy restaurants, dive bars, video game arcades, movie theaters, stage venues, pachinko parlors, a beautiful garden, a picturesque shrine, Godzilla’s head, the SoraNews24 head office…Shinjuku has it all!

Except, to our sadness, a suitably sized Daiso. For the past several years, if you were in Shinjuku and looking for something from Japan’s most popular 100 yen shop, you were going to have to make the rounds of a separate handful of undersized branches, putting in a lot of legwork for a very small chance of actually finding what you were looking for.

So we were very happy to spot this on one of our recent Shinjuku walks.

Now listed on the side of the same building that contains the area’s flagship Uniqlo and Bic Camera branches, just a few minutes’ walk from Shinjuku Station, is Daiso!

Seeing the sign, we were drawn into the building as if it had a gravitational pull. This new Daiso is on the eighth floor, and during the elevator ride up we kept our fingers crossed that it would be bigger than the tiny ones Shinjuku had been stuck with until now.

Then the elevator doors opened…and our prayers were answered!

▼ “Wow! Awesome!”

The entire eighth floor of the building is now occupied by Daiso and its sister stores Standard Products and Threeppy. While Standard Products and Threeppy are a teeny bit more expensive than Daiso, even the Daiso area alone is big enough that the 100-yen bargains stretch as far as the eye can see.

It turns out this isn’t the only Daiso development Shinjuku has recently had either. After leaving the Daiso Bic Camera Shinjuku Higashiguchi Branch (as the eighth-floor giant is called), we strolled over to Daiso’s Shinjuku Subnade Branch, just a few blocks away inside the Subnade subterranean shopping center…

…where we found that the previously mini-sized shop…

…has expanded since the last time we were there! While it’s not as massive as the Bic Camera Shinjuku Higashiguchi Branch, it’s finally got enough floor space and selection to be a viable place to do some pretty intense 100 yen shopping, such as getting supplies for cool DIY anime art projects or making your own mochi sweets.

Shop information

Daiso (Bic Camera Shinjuku Higashiguchi Branch) / ダイソー（ビックカメラ新宿東口店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 3-29-1, Bic Camera Shinjuku Higashiguchi 8th floor

東京都新宿区新宿3-29-1 ビックカメラ新宿東口店8階

Open 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Website

Daiso (Shinjuku Subnade branch) / ダイソー（新宿サブナード店)

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Kabukicho Icchome Yasukunidori-shita, Shinjuku Subnade interior

東京都新宿区歌舞伎町1丁目靖国通り下 新宿サブナード地下街内

Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Website

Photos © SoraNews24

