Daiso, Standard Products, and Threeppy, all together in Ikebukuro.

February 22 was a happy day for bargain hunters as Daiso, Japan’s biggest 100 yen store chain, opened a new flagship store in downtown Tokyo’s Ikebukuro neighborhood. As a sign of just how beloved Daiso is in its home country, the shop takes up an entire floor of the Tobu department store, which is attached to Ikebukuro Station.

At most Daiso stores, the products are simply stocked on the shelves. At the Ikebukuro Tobu branch, though, there are display cases for specially interesting items. For example, on the day we visited, since Ikebukuro has become one of Tokyo’s major otaku gathering places, there was a special display of items that can be used to create a diorama home for your favorite anime character figures or plushies.

▼ “Oshi to issho” (“Together with your oshi”) says the display, which is divided into different image colors (naturally). You’re even encouraged to set your oshi goods inside and snap a picture to share on social media.

The store is so big that there’s space for Daiso to bring two of its sister brands along. In addition to 1,838 square meters (19,784 square feet) of floorspace for Daiso-branded items, the store also has 357 square meters for its Standard Products zone.

Standard Products got its start in 2021. It’s essentially Daiso’s challenge to brands like Muji or Ikea, offering understated but stylish housewares, with many of its items priced at just 300 yen (US$2.20).

The third brand in the Daiso family at the shop is Threeppy, with 164 square meters of floorspace.

Threeppy is Daiso’s 300 yen store sub-brand, clearly positioned as a rival to Japan’s 3 Coins chain. The focus is on household goods with cute and inviting designs, often offered in an array of pastel colors.

▼ LED lights, earphones, charging cables, and other Threeppy items

An extra-convenient touch is that you can pay for all three brands’ items at any register.

Heading back over to the Daiso section, we were struck by just how dense it is. Navigating its aisles felt like wandering through a maze filled with 100-yen treasures.

Thankfully, there are maps on the floor to help keep you from getting too lost, and which also come in handy if you’re trying to find the nearest register.

With Ikebukuro being a major rail hub for people working or studying in downtown Tokyo, as well as for travelers coming from the northwestern outskirts suburbs and neighboring prefecture of Saitama, Daiso has itself a great location for its new flagship store, and we think we’ll be frequent visitors, especially if they start selling those Japanese prefecture-themed tote bags again.

Shop information

Daiso (Ikebukuro Tobu branch) / ダイソー（池袋東武店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Nishi Ikebukuro 1-1-25, Tobu Department Store 6th floor

東京都豊島区西池袋1-1-25 東武百貨店池袋本店6階

Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]

Follow Casey on Twitter, where he keeps getting Diaso’s Standard Products division mixed up with Gainax’s General Products division.

[ Read in Japanese ]