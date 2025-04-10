Grab these must-buy Japanese items before they go viral on social media.

Japan has a number of cheap and cheerful places where you can pick up Japanese souvenirs, and the leading hyaku-en (100-yen) store, Daiso, has some terrific finds waiting for overseas visitors. With so many items lining the shelves, shopping at Daiso can be a daunting experience, though, so we’re here to help lighten the load for you, with our pick of the top five items you should buy right now.

Let’s start the shopping spree with something that’s both practical and beautiful…

▼ …Tabi socks with Japanese motifs.

Japan uses centimetres for its sock and shoe sizes, and these come in the two most common sizes: 23-25 centimetres (9-9.8 inches) and 25-27 centimetres, with the former generally suited for women and the latter for men. With so many situations in Japan requiring you to remove your shoes, it always helps to have a nice pair of socks on your feet to save embarrassment, and with these priced at just 110 yen (US$0.75), you can pick up a handful to use in Japan and when you return back home.

Our pick of the designs in the larger foot size is the one depicting a samurai character on the kabuki stage (above), although Mt Fuji, and Fujin and Raijin (the god of wind and the god of thunder and lightning) are other popular options.

In the smaller size, the sushi motifs (below) are our top choice, with sumo wrestlers, maneki neko (beckoning cats) and bijin-ga (paintings of beautiful women) also popular.

▼ Next up, we have cherry blossom design goods.

These are only available during sakura season, so if you’re lucky enough to be in Japan right now, you’ll definitely want to pick up some of these. The most popular items are the paper plates and cups, which come in handy during hanami cherry blossom-viewing picnics, but there are other equally tempting stationery products and gift bags and wrapping paper that are worth your yen as well.

For something very traditional, why not pick up a shugi bukuro? This Japanese envelope is used when gifting someone a celebratory gift of money, particularly at weddings or other auspicious occasions such as the birth of a child.

Beautifully designed with intricate decorations and mizuhiki cords, (symbolic knots made from waxed paper strings that convey good wishes), these are a gorgeous way to gift money when attending wedding ceremonies back home.

▼ Conveyor Belt Sushi Poker

Produced in collaboration with Sushiro, one of Japan’s top conveyor belt sushi chains, this is a perfect souvenir for sushi lovers.

Inside, you’ll find a number of “cards” that look like the plates and meals at Sushiro, so this is a game you won’t want to play on an empty stomach.

While the instructions are in Japanese, there are a number of tutorials on YouTube with subtitles so you can easily get to grips with the game.

▼ Finally, we have the Cloth Wall Hanging.

Located in the interiors section, this item is great for adding some Japanese flair to your home, and although the hemp rope might seem a little cheap, you can easily dress it up with a nicer cord to elevate the look.

Best of all, these items are lightweight and compact, so they’ll take up hardly any room in your luggage.

With all these products priced at just 110 yen, Daiso will save you time and money when it comes to picking up some great souvenirs, and if you’re wondering where to find a store in Tokyo, the new giant branch in Shinjuku is ready to serve you.

Photos © SoraNews24

[ Read in Japanese ]