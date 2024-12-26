Space-faring gold leaf and divine white lions combine to protect and empower your dreams.

Omamori, those little talismans from Japanese shrines and temples, are staples of good luck and protection. Whether you’re looking to shield yourself from bad luck or invite good fortune, omamori are always popular with visitors, particularly around New Year or exam season.

From December 26, one temple is offering omamori with a cosmic twist. Space concierge company One (not to be confused with Space One) and Zenkoji Sesonin Temple in Nagano have collaborated to launch a unique omamori. They’ve created the world’s first Space Gold Leaf Amulet, incorporating gold leaf that has actually traveled to space aboard a Swedish rocket.

The gold leaf underwent a special prayer ceremony at the temple, adding the temple’s spiritual energy to the mysticism of space and creating a powerful blessing.

The temple itself houses statues symbolizing enlightenment, wisdom, courage, fortune, and victory, making for a very potent omamori.

▼ But wait… there’s a special guest!

Joining in on the ceremony was a stuffed toy of a white lion to represent the official ambassador of the amulet: King.

▼ King (center)

The earthly ambassador to the celestial amulet is the pet white lion of globally renowned illusionist Princess Tenko.

▼ Princess Tenko representing King at the prayer ceremony

In African mythology, white lions symbolize divine messengers, so it is hoped that by appointing King as the ambassador it will connect the cosmic energy to earthly guardianship. As part of this collaboration, utilizing One’s Space Express service, King’s fur was also sent into space to similarly absorb the mystical energy of the universe to be later transformed into a one-of-a-kind, yet-to-be-released space art piece.

The amulet comes in two designs.

Victory Dragon: featuring an ascending dragon, it symbolizes guidance toward success and victory.

Wishing Star: inspired by the act of looking up and praying to the stars when making a wish, this design features your personal “evening star” as seen through a Japanese window.

Available from December 26 for 2,500 yen (US$15.92), these amulets can be preordered online or bought at the temple. Note that shipping will pause for the New Year holiday from December 29 to January 5, resuming on January 6. Also, the amount of space-venturing gold leaf is limited, so sales will stop when the stock is depleted.

With this unique omamori in hand, you can harness the power of the cosmos and send your hopes and dreams to the stars. Including the divine protection of the white lion, this amulet becomes an extraordinary source of hope and transformation. Perhaps this lofty power is too much to bear and all you really want is a sunny day, well there’s a unique shrine that’s got you covered.

Temple location

Zenkoji Sesonin / 善光寺世尊院

Address: Nagano-ken, Nagano-shi, Motoyoshi-cho 475

長野県長野市元善町475

Website

Source, images: PR Times

